Stardom can start to feel heavy at times, but not for Filipina superstar Alexandra Eala. The 21-year-old breakout star of the WTA Tour is now part of literally every conversation around women’s tennis and despite her Round of 32 loss to Amanda Anisimova at the Cincinnati Open on Monday, the world No 20 – her live ranking is at No 18 – is lining up for more than just her singles run at the US Open.

For Eala, the mixed doubles and singles matches aren’t her only activities at the year’s final Grand Slam. The popular left-hander has been chosen to play in the Stars of the Open, a charity event annually held during US Open’s fans week, on Thursday, August 27 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

The first round and quarter-finals will be played on August 25, with the semi-finals and final set for the following day. All of the matches will be played either in Arthur Ashe Stadium or Louis Armstrong Stadium, the two biggest venues.

Eala earned her first career title two weeks ago at the DC Open, becoming the first player from the Philippines to win a WTA Tour event, and has been drawing large crowds to her matches and so it hardly came as a surprise that the organisers decided to make good use of this opportunity to have full house for her mixed doubles matches as well.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.