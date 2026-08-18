Alex Eala’s Cincinnati Open run comes to an end

Filipino star loses to World No. 10 Amanda Anisimova in round of 32
Alex Eala’s run at the Cincinnati Open came to an end after she suffered a three-set defeat to world No. 10 Amanda Anisimova in the round of 32.
The Filipino star made a strong start, winning the opening set 6-4, but Anisimova fought back to take the second 6-4 before dominating the deciding set 6-2.
The match, which stretched well past midnight, lasted two hours and 28 minutes as Eala, the 17th seed, struggled to maintain her momentum in the final set against the ninth-seeded American.
Eala controlled much of the opening set, which lasted 67 minutes, and stayed level with Anisimova at 3-3 in the second. However, the American converted her first break point in the seventh game and went on to win three of the next four games to level the contest.
Eala made an impressive start to the deciding set, breaking Anisimova in the opening game and moving 2-0 ahead.
However, the early advantage proved short-lived. Anisimova, a former world No. 3 and a finalist at both Wimbledon and the US Open in 2025, regained control and broke Eala three times before sweeping the final six games to seal victory.
“I know Alex is such a great player and such a fighter. I knew it was going to be a really tough match. There was quite a bit of support for me tonight so I really appreciate that, because I know how loved Alex is… And for good reason. But I really appreciated it because I felt like I needed a pick me up in this match because it’s past my bed time,” Amisimova said after the match.
Despite the defeat, Eala’s Cincinnati campaign provided valuable preparation ahead of the US Open, which begins on August 30 at Flushing Meadows in New York.