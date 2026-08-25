Greg Rusedski backs Alex Eala to make deep US Open run

Filipino tennis star projected to be No. 17 seed at this year’s US Open
Former US Open finalist Greg Rusedski believes Alex Eala has what it takes to make a deep run at the 2026 US Open, saying he would be surprised if the rising Filipina star fails to reach at least the quarter-finals.
Eala is projected to be the No. 17 seed at this year’s US Open after climbing to a career-high world No. 18 in the latest WTA rankings.
The 21-year-old enters the final Grand Slam of the season having enjoyed the best major campaign of her career at Wimbledon, where she reached the fourth round.
Rusedski, a former world No. 4, was full of praise for Eala while discussing her US Open prospects on his podcast.
“I think she’ll sell out [crowds] like she did in Toronto,” Rusedski said.
“How impressive was her result in Washington, the way she played? She was incredible.
“And then to bounce back and win two matches again; she won seven in a row and then lost in Toronto, she loses [in Cincinnati] to Anisimova in three sets – who last year made two major finals.
“So, she’s on the cusp. She’s the first Filipina to make the fourth round of a major, I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s in the quarters or semis. She’s that good.”
Rusedski also highlighted Eala’s mentality and confidence as key strengths that could help her thrive on the biggest stage.
“Everybody can play, but it’s a swagger, it’s the belief, it’s in between the ears, it’s the intensity,” he said.
“She goes tick, tick, tick, tick, tick in all boxes. I mean, she must be a dream to work with, so as a coach and as somebody who watches, she is special.”
The former British star believes Eala is particularly suited to the atmosphere of the US Open and expects her to embrace the spotlight at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
“I think she loves the big stage,” Rusedski said. “There’s certain players who love walking on Arthur Ashe Stadium, who like to play on the big stadiums, who want to be on the big stadiums.
“That’s what I feel with Eala – that she wants to be there, and she will get her success because of all the work she does.”