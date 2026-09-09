Greg Rusedski identifies Alex Eala’s serve weakness and offers to help improve it

Eala currently works with Joan Bosch, whom she met at the Rafa Nadal Academy
Alex Eala continues to make rapid strides in her tennis career, but former world No. 4 Greg Rusedski believes her serve remains an area that could hold her back.
Speaking on a recent episode of Off Court with Greg, Rusedski identified several technical aspects of Eala’s serve that he feels could be improved. “If I’m looking at her serve, I think her elbow position and throwing position need to get better, as well as the way she starts the motion, because there’s not enough tilt, in my opinion, especially with the front shoulder and the back shoulder.
“So it’s too square. And when you’re square, it’s really hard. You’d never throw a ball like that. For me, that’s the first thing I’d work on, because if you can change that angle, which isn’t that difficult a thing to do, but it’s making it a habit that takes a little bit longer, then she can use the explosiveness of the elbow to throw and loosen up the wrist on the serve, which would definitely get her a few MPH.
“I’d love to have a crack at it. I don’t know if I’d ever be invited to do so. But during the off-season, that would be something I would be very interested in doing because if she gets the serve, it just opens up everything.”
Rusedski has effectively extended an invitation to Eala to work with him on her serve, believing improvements in that area could unlock another level in her game.
Eala currently works with Joan Bosch, whom she met at the Rafa Nadal Academy, and has also recently trained with Toni Nadal.
Meanwhile, Eala recently appeared on CBS Mornings, where she reflected on the growing praise coming her way, the pressure of representing the Philippines and the importance of maintaining a positive mindset.
Interviewed by Gayle King, Nate Burleson and Norah O’Donnell following her US Open campaign in New York, the world No. 18 was asked about receiving recognition from tennis icons such as Venus Williams and Coco Gauff.
“I try not to look so much at the bigger picture all the time because I can get lost, and it can get overwhelming with a lot of emotions, especially with the support that I get,” Eala said.
“And, you know, being around these amazing peers that I have and sharing the stage with people I’ve looked up to – even Coco, even though she’s just a year older than me. I grew up alongside her, kind of, watching her on TV. And of course, Venus being a legend. To be able to share the stage with these people is amazing,” she added.
Eala has also received tremendous support from Filipino fans, who have followed her journey around the world and regularly turned up to cheer her on.
Asked whether that support creates an added burden, Eala acknowledged that pressure comes with being a competitive athlete.
“It definitely comes with pressure. But the life of a competitive athlete comes with pressure. And I think pressure is a privilege. I have never been able to relate to something more,” she said.
“Now, when I face high-pressure situations, I’m able to take it in my stride. And especially with the experience I’ve been gaining this year, I look forward to being in those situations. So this US Open has just been so great for me,” Eala added.