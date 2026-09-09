Greg Rusedski identifies Alex Eala’s serve weakness and offers to help improve it

“So it’s too square. And when you’re square, it’s really hard. You’d never throw a ball like that. For me, that’s the first thing I’d work on, because if you can change that angle, which isn’t that difficult a thing to do, but it’s making it a habit that takes a little bit longer, then she can use the explosiveness of the elbow to throw and loosen up the wrist on the serve, which would definitely get her a few MPH.