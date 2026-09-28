Eala won bronze in women’s singles and mixed doubles at the 2022 Asian Games, held in Hangzhou in 2023, and is now targeting gold in Nagoya. She arrived as the world No. 18 and the highest-ranked player in the women’s singles draw.

The 21-year-old is competing in the Asian Games despite the possibility of being fined by the WTA. The Games overlap with the mandatory China Open, and Eala’s participation could result in a fine of up to $10,000 (Dh 36,725) and the loss of ranking points if her exemption request is rejected.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.