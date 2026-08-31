Alex Eala is my US Open pick: Tim Henman

Filipino star will begin her campaign in New York against Mary Stoiana in the first round
Tennis great Tim Henman believes Alexandra Eala has the game and mentality to make a deep run at the US Open, identifying the Filipina star as one of the tournament’s dark horses.
Henman, a former world No. 4 and 11-time singles title winner, has been impressed by Eala’s rapid progress in recent months, particularly during the North American hard-court swing, where she has secured several notable victories.
The 51-year-old former British star believes Eala’s recent form could translate into more surprises at the final Grand Slam of the season.
“Unbelievable competitor,” Henman said as part of the Sky Sports panel of experts.
“I love her attitude and that spirit. So as an outsider I’m very happy with that pick.”
While Henman has world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka as his top choice to win the US Open, he sees Eala as a player capable of making a significant impact in New York.
Sabalenka is chasing a historic third consecutive US Open title after winning the tournament in 2024 and 2025. She defeated Jessica Pegula in the 2024 final before overcoming Amanda Anisimova in last year’s championship match.
Eala, meanwhile, has continued to attract attention with her performances and growing popularity among tennis fans.
“The improvement she’s made in her game and add to that the support that she has, she really is great to watch,” Henman said.
The 21-year-old Filipina has enjoyed an impressive North American campaign. She captured the Mubadala DC Open after defeating Pegula in the final, before advancing to the Round of 16 at the Canadian Open.
Eala then followed that up with a Round of 32 appearance at the Cincinnati Open, further strengthening her credentials ahead of the US Open.
Eala will begin her campaign in New York against Mary Stoiana in the first round on Wednesday.