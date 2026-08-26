Alex Eala gets stunning mural at iconic Manila basketball court

Artwork unveiled after 21-year-old reached a career-high No. 18 in the WTA rankings
Alex Eala’s popularity continues to soar, with the Filipino tennis sensation now immortalised at the iconic Tenement Basketball Court in Taguig City.
Photographer and visual artist Mike Swift shared videos of the court’s makeover on social media, featuring a striking mural dedicated to Eala. The artwork was unveiled a day after the 21-year-old reached a career-high No. 18 in the WTA rankings.
The Tenement Court is renowned for murals celebrating basketball icons such as the late Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Fil-Am star Jordan Clarkson, who have also visited the famous venue.
This time, the artists chose to honour Eala for her remarkable rise in tennis and her contribution to putting the Philippines on the global tennis map.
Adrian Pinon, one of the artists and a resident of the area, explained that Eala’s achievements inspired them to break from the court’s basketball tradition.
“Alex Eala inspired us. Although we usually feature basketball players here, she is one of the first Filipinos we’ve seen making such a significant impact in tennis,” Pinon told ABS-CBN News.
The mural pays tribute to a historic moment in Eala’s career – her maiden WTA title at the Mubadala DC Open, where she stunned World No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the final.
Pinon said the artists selected a photograph that captured Eala’s determination on court.
“We chose that particular photo because you can see how fearless she is when she plays tennis. It looked like her winning shot,” he said.
The visual artist revealed that the mural took just four to five days to complete, with the team racing against time to finish it before Eala’s next appearance on August 30.
“We completed the mural in four to five days. We wanted to finish it in time for Alex’s match on August 30. In a way, this is our gift to her,” Pinon said.
He also hopes the mural will inspire young children in the community to take up tennis and dream bigger.
“If the children see Alex as a Filipino tennis player, I believe many of them will be inspired by the mural we created,” he added.
As pictures and videos of the artwork continue to circulate on social media, the artists hope Eala’s success story continues to inspire the next generation.
“We hope she continues winning in tennis. Maybe she can visit us here one day and see the mural we made for her,” Pinon said.