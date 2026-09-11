FPL: 3 players to add 3 to sell

Despite Brentford making a strong start to the season, Thiago could be one player worth moving on from, having failed to register a goal or assist so far. Following a tough World Cup campaign with Brazil, the striker has yet to find his best form and, at £7.9m, there are arguably better-value options available in attack. With FPL managers needing to make every pound count, now could be the right time to look elsewhere for a forward with greater potential for returns.