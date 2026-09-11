FPL: 3 players to add 3 to sell

Check out these tips ahead of Gameweek 4 in fantasy football
Dubai: What a start to the Premier League it’s been! With plenty of standout performers and a few early-season disappointments, now is the perfect time for FPL managers to assess their squads and decide which players to bring in and who could be worth moving on.
At the end of Gameweek 1 I was leading the Gulf News FPL league (yes, I’m still banging on about that) but I’ve now drop to third, so I’ve got some work to do.
Anyway, enough of me rambling on, here are six players I have identified to add or drop from your teams.
Morgan Rogers – 7.6m
Rogers has hit the ground running at Chelsea and looks like an appealing option for FPL managers looking for a budget-friendly midfielder. He has already picked up 19 points across his first three matches, showing his potential to deliver at both ends of the pitch. Chelsea also face Hull City this weekend, handing Rogers a favourable fixture to build on his impressive start. At a much cheaper price than Palmer, he could offer managers a way to get Chelsea attacking coverage without breaking the bank.
Morgan Gibbs-White – 7.9m
At £7.9m, Gibbs-White is another well-priced midfield option who looks like a strong FPL pick after making an impressive start to the season. He has collected 18 points from his first three matches, underlining his potential to provide consistent returns. His upcoming fixtures also make him an appealing option, with Nottingham Forest facing a struggling Aston Villa next, followed by Coventry City and Crystal Palace. With a favourable run of games ahead, Gibbs-White could be a smart addition for managers looking to strengthen their midfield.
James Tarkowski – 6.0m
Tarkowski has also made an impressive start to the season, picking up 20 points from his first three matches and emerging as an appealing defensive option for FPL managers. Everton have a favourable run of fixtures coming up, starting with a trip to a struggling Tottenham side before facing newly promoted Ipswich Town and Hull City. With three promising fixtures on the horizon, Tarkowski could be a strong option for managers looking for reliable defensive returns.
Igor Thiago – 7.9m
Despite Brentford making a strong start to the season, Thiago could be one player worth moving on from, having failed to register a goal or assist so far. Following a tough World Cup campaign with Brazil, the striker has yet to find his best form and, at £7.9m, there are arguably better-value options available in attack. With FPL managers needing to make every pound count, now could be the right time to look elsewhere for a forward with greater potential for returns.
Florian Wirtz – 7.4m
Wirtz may be another player worth moving on, despite his attractive £7.4m price tag. The Liverpool midfielder has been a low scorer so far this season, managing just nine points from his first three matches, which is unlikely to satisfy FPL managers. Liverpool do have a favourable fixture against struggling Fulham at home next, so there is still a chance for Wirtz to turn things around, but managers may feel there is better value available elsewhere.
Elliot Anderson – 6.3m
While Anderson has performed well so far this season, he has managed just eight FPL points from his first three matches, making him a less appealing option for managers. With Manchester City boasting plenty of attacking talent, Anderson is likely to be the player who sits deeper in midfield, limiting his opportunities to pick up attacking returns. At his price, there could be better options elsewhere who offer greater potential for goals and assists.