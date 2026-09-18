FPL: 3 players to add 3 to sell

Check out these tips ahead of Gameweek 5 in fantasy football
Dubai: You’re probably sick of me boasting by now, but I am currently top of the Gulf News FPL league… again!
Yep, you heard that right, after a stellar Gameweek 4 where I scored 90 points I’m back where I hope to stay!
That means you’re in the right place if you’re looking how to score some green arrows this weekend.
Jayden Bogle – 4.6m
FPL managers should be seriously considering Bogle for their squads, especially at his current price. He’s delivered a huge 29 points across his last two matches and looks like a real steal for managers looking for value at the back. With Palace at home next, Bogle could be a smart budget-friendly addition with plenty of potential to keep the points rolling in.
Daniel Munoz – 5.4m
If you’re looking for another attacking full-back option, Munoz could be one to consider. He’s made a strong start to life at Forest and has the attacking potential to make him a useful FPL asset. Forest also have a kinder run of fixtures, with Coventry at home next before a trip to Palace, making Munoz an intriguing option for managers looking for points at both ends of the pitch.
Harvey Barnes – 6.0m
Barnes could be an interesting cheaper midfield option based on Newcastle’s upcoming fixtures, with Hull at home next, followed by Coventry away and then Aston Villa at home. Despite Newcastle having won just once this season, the winger has looked sharp and has shown enough attacking threat to suggest he could be worth considering as a budget-friendly FPL pick.
Bruno Fernandes - 12.0m
Now, I know this is a bold call, but hear me out, at £12m, Fernandes takes up a huge chunk of your FPL budget. Yes, he delivered a massive 23 points in Gameweek 2 against Ipswich, but he’s managed just four points across his last two matches. Given United’s poor run of form, I’d be looking at moving Fernandes on and using that money to strengthen elsewhere in your squad.
Christos Tzolis – 6.4m
Again, this is a harsh call, but Tzolis is someone I’d be looking at moving on. The Arsenal winger has managed just eight points across his last three matches, and with plenty of other attackers offering more potential, there are arguably better ways to use that spot in your midfield. At his price, it could be time to look elsewhere.
Nico O’Reilly – 6.4m
O’Reilly could be another player worth moving on, with his minutes looking increasingly difficult to predict. New City boss Maresca appears to favour Josko Gvardiol at left-back, while a midfield featuring Enzo Fernandez, Elliot Anderson and Ryan Cherki makes it difficult to see where the Englishman fits in regularly. For FPL managers, there could be better ways to use that squad spot.