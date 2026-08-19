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Ready for the new EPL season? Join the Gulf News Fantasy Premier League

The Premier League is back! Get involved with the fun of Fantasy Premier League

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Join the Gulf News Fantasy Premier League now!
Join the Gulf News Fantasy Premier League now!

Dubai: The start of the new Premier League season is just days away and at Gulf News we want you to get amongst the action.

That’s why we have set up our own dedicated Fantasy Premier League specially for you Gulf News readers.

What is Fantasy Premier League?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is the official fantasy football game of the English Premier League.

Players create a squad of real-life Premier League stars within a 100 million budget, selecting a starting XI and captain each week.

Your players earn points based on their performances in actual matches, with points awarded for goals, assists, clean sheets and saves, while mistakes such as conceding goals or receiving cards can cost points.

Managers can make transfers throughout the season and compete against millions of players worldwide in leagues and competitions.

For complete rules and detailed information about chips, transfers, and scoring, visit the official Fantasy Premier League website at fantasy.premierleague.com or check out this detailed guide: https://www.premierleague.com/en/news/4060363

Want to join the Gulf News league?

You can join the Gulf News FPL league using this link: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/b9kxbd

Or by entering the league code: b9kxbd

Need FPL tips?

Each week, we’ll bring you our top Fantasy Premier League tips, focusing on the key transfers in and transfers out you should be considering ahead of the next game week.

We’ll highlight the players worth bringing in, those who could be time to sell and the latest form, fixtures and trends to help you make the right decisions. The aim? Give you the best possible chance of climbing the rankings and, ultimately, winning the Gulf News FPL League.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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