Ready for the new EPL season? Join the Gulf News Fantasy Premier League

Dubai: The start of the new Premier League season is just days away and at Gulf News we want you to get amongst the action.

Your players earn points based on their performances in actual matches, with points awarded for goals, assists, clean sheets and saves, while mistakes such as conceding goals or receiving cards can cost points.

For complete rules and detailed information about chips, transfers, and scoring, visit the official Fantasy Premier League website at fantasy.premierleague.com or check out this detailed guide: https://www.premierleague.com/en/news/4060363

Each week, we’ll bring you our top Fantasy Premier League tips, focusing on the key transfers in and transfers out you should be considering ahead of the next game week.

We’ll highlight the players worth bringing in, those who could be time to sell and the latest form, fixtures and trends to help you make the right decisions. The aim? Give you the best possible chance of climbing the rankings and, ultimately, winning the Gulf News FPL League.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.