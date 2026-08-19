Ready for the new EPL season? Join the Gulf News Fantasy Premier League

The Premier League is back! Get involved with the fun of Fantasy Premier League
Dubai: The start of the new Premier League season is just days away and at Gulf News we want you to get amongst the action.
That’s why we have set up our own dedicated Fantasy Premier League specially for you Gulf News readers.
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is the official fantasy football game of the English Premier League.
Players create a squad of real-life Premier League stars within a 100 million budget, selecting a starting XI and captain each week.
Your players earn points based on their performances in actual matches, with points awarded for goals, assists, clean sheets and saves, while mistakes such as conceding goals or receiving cards can cost points.
Managers can make transfers throughout the season and compete against millions of players worldwide in leagues and competitions.
For complete rules and detailed information about chips, transfers, and scoring, visit the official Fantasy Premier League website at fantasy.premierleague.com or check out this detailed guide: https://www.premierleague.com/en/news/4060363
You can join the Gulf News FPL league using this link: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/b9kxbd
Or by entering the league code: b9kxbd
Each week, we’ll bring you our top Fantasy Premier League tips, focusing on the key transfers in and transfers out you should be considering ahead of the next game week.
We’ll highlight the players worth bringing in, those who could be time to sell and the latest form, fixtures and trends to help you make the right decisions. The aim? Give you the best possible chance of climbing the rankings and, ultimately, winning the Gulf News FPL League.