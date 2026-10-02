Gulf Giants’ Simon Helmot happy with ‘quality’ auction picks

Dubai: Gulf Giants head coach Simon Helmot was pleased with the franchise’s selections at the DP World ILT20 Season 5 Player Auction after securing two of the biggest names available in Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Liam Livingstone.

The Adani Sportsline-owned franchise first used its Right-to-Match option to retain Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Gurbaz for $310,000, making him the most expensive player in DP World ILT20 Player Auction history at the time.

Helmot was pleased with the outcome and believes the two signings have given the Giants an explosive top order heading into Season 5.

Gurbaz and Livingstone add further firepower to a squad that already includes South Africans David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen, as well as Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai and Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani.

Helmot said the focus will now turn to seeing how his new-look batting line-up performs when the tournament gets underway.

The Australian coach has extensive franchise experience, having worked in the IPL, Caribbean Premier League and Bangladesh Premier League, while also guiding Australia’s Melbourne Renegades to their maiden Women’s Big Bash League title in 2024.

The Giants’ wider programme has also enjoyed success, with Gulf Giants Development retaining the DP World ILT20 Development Tournament title in September after winning the inaugural edition in 2025.

For Helmot, however, the auction will ultimately be judged by what his new-look squad delivers on the field.

“It’s about the performance when it comes to the tournament,” he said.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.