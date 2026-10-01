Six franchises gear up for DP World ILT20 with completed rosters
Dubai: The DP World International League T20 Season 5 Player Auction will take place on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at the ICC Academy Indoors in Dubai. The auction will see the league’s six franchises complete their squads ahead of the fifth season of the UAE-based T20 competition.
The DP World ILT20 features six teams and a 34-match tournament. Season 5 will be played from November 21 to December 20, 2026, across three venues: Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Dubai International Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Several prominent international players have already been secured through the pre-auction signing process, while several established stars have returned to their previous franchises.
Check the live updates after each round as Muhammad Waseem makes history becoming the costliest UAE player in ILT20 history.
Meanwhile Faf du Plessis becomes the costliest player of all time surpassing Andre Fletcher who cost MI Emirates $260,000 in the season 4 auction.
Pre-auction signings:
Finn Allen (New Zealand)
Jason Holder (West Indies)
Matthew Tromp (USA)
Sunil Narine (West Indies)
Bought from the Auction:
Muhammad Rohid (UAE) sold for $95,000
Alishan Sharafu (UAE) sold for $110,000 - RTM
Ibrar Ahmed (UAE) sold for $46,000
Ajay Kumar (UAE) sold for $40,000
Pre-auction signings:
Andries Gous (USA)
Dan Lawrence (England)
Mujeeb-ur-Rahman (Afghanistan)
Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies)
Bought from the Auction:
Khuzaima Bin Tanveer (UAE) sold $75,000 - RTM
Vriitya Anand (UAE) sold for $70,000
Nilansh Keshwani (UAE) sold for $10,000
Pre-auction signings:
Marcus Stoinis (Australia)
Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)
Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan)
Rovman Powell (West Indies)
Bought from the Auction:
Zuhaib Zubair (UAE) sold for $26,000
Aayan Khan (UAE) sold for $95,000
Haider Ali (UAE) sold for $38,000
Faf du Plessis (South Africa) sold for $300,000
Pre-auction signings:
Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan)
Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe)
David Miller (South Africa)
Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa)
Bought from the Auction:
Matiullah Khan (UAE) sold for $10,000
Dhruv Parashar (UAE) sold for $10,000
Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan) sold for $65,000
Pre-auction signings:
Nicholas Pooran (West Indies)
Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)
Romario Shepherd (West Indies)
Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies)
Bought from the Auction:
Muhammad Waseem (UAE) sold for $210,000 - RTM
Zahoor Khan (UAE) sold for $30,000
Pre-auction signings:
Adam Milne (New Zealand)
James Vince (England)
Waqar Salamkheil (Afghanistan)
Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)
Bought from the Auction:
Tanish Suri (UAE) sold for $10,000
Junaid Siddique (UAE)
Ali Ameer Naseer (UAE) sold for $40,000
Harpreet Singh Bhatia (UAE)
Sagar Kalyan (UAE)
Basil Hameed (UAE)
Mohammed Sohaib Khan (UAE)
Muhammad Jawadullah (UAE)
Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)
Chris Jordan (England)