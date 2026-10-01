Dubai: The DP World International League T20 Season 5 Player Auction will take place on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at the ICC Academy Indoors in Dubai. The auction will see the league’s six franchises complete their squads ahead of the fifth season of the UAE-based T20 competition.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.