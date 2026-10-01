GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

DP World ILT20 Season 5 auction: Live updates as Faf du Plessis becomes costliest ILT20 player ever

Six franchises gear up for DP World ILT20 with completed rosters

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Richard Madley conducting the DP World ILT20 auction. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Richard Madley conducting the DP World ILT20 auction. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Staff-Supplied

Dubai: The DP World International League T20 Season 5 Player Auction will take place on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at the ICC Academy Indoors in Dubai. The auction will see the league’s six franchises complete their squads ahead of the fifth season of the UAE-based T20 competition.

The DP World ILT20 features six teams and a 34-match tournament. Season 5 will be played from November 21 to December 20, 2026, across three venues: Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Dubai International Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Several prominent international players have already been secured through the pre-auction signing process, while several established stars have returned to their previous franchises.

Check the live updates after each round as Muhammad Waseem makes history becoming the costliest UAE player in ILT20 history.

Meanwhile Faf du Plessis becomes the costliest player of all time surpassing Andre Fletcher who cost MI Emirates $260,000 in the season 4 auction.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

 Pre-auction signings:

  • Finn Allen (New Zealand)

  • Jason Holder (West Indies)

  • Matthew Tromp (USA)

  • Sunil Narine (West Indies)

Bought from the Auction:

  • Muhammad Rohid (UAE) sold for $95,000

  • Alishan Sharafu (UAE) sold for $110,000 - RTM

  • Ibrar Ahmed (UAE) sold for $46,000

  • Ajay Kumar (UAE) sold for $40,000

Desert Vipers

Pre-auction signings:

  • Andries Gous (USA)

  • Dan Lawrence (England)

  • Mujeeb-ur-Rahman (Afghanistan)

  • Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies)

Bought from the Auction:

  • Khuzaima Bin Tanveer (UAE) sold $75,000 - RTM

  • Vriitya Anand (UAE) sold for $70,000

  • Nilansh Keshwani (UAE) sold for $10,000

Dubai Capitals

Pre-auction signings:

  • Marcus Stoinis (Australia)

  • Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)

  • Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan)

  • Rovman Powell (West Indies)

Bought from the Auction:

  • Zuhaib Zubair (UAE) sold for $26,000

  • Aayan Khan (UAE) sold for $95,000

  • Haider Ali (UAE) sold for $38,000

  • Faf du Plessis (South Africa) sold for $300,000

Gulf Giants

Pre-auction signings:

  • Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan)

  • Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe)

  • David Miller (South Africa)

  • Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa)

Bought from the Auction:

  • Matiullah Khan (UAE) sold for $10,000

  • Dhruv Parashar (UAE) sold for $10,000

  • Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan) sold for $65,000

MI Emirates

Pre-auction signings:

  • Nicholas Pooran (West Indies)

  • Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

  • Romario Shepherd (West Indies)

  • Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies)

Bought from the Auction:

  • Muhammad Waseem (UAE) sold for $210,000 - RTM

  • Zahoor Khan (UAE) sold for $30,000

Sharjah Warriorz

Pre-auction signings:

  • Adam Milne (New Zealand)

  • James Vince (England)

  • Waqar Salamkheil (Afghanistan)

  • Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) 

Bought from the Auction:

  • Tanish Suri (UAE) sold for $10,000

  • Junaid Siddique (UAE)

  • Ali Ameer Naseer (UAE) sold for $40,000

Unsold players:

  • Harpreet Singh Bhatia (UAE)

  • Sagar Kalyan (UAE)

  • Basil Hameed (UAE)

  • Mohammed Sohaib Khan (UAE)

  • Muhammad Jawadullah (UAE)

  • Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

  • Chris Jordan (England)

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Richard Madley conducting the DP World ILT20 auction. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

ILT20 Auction: What is the base price for players?

2m read
Babar Azam

Babar Azam coming to UAE: Reports of ILT20 move emerge

1m read
Princess Diana

Diana’s ‘revenge dress’ could fetch $300,000 at auction

2m read
A pure gyrfalcon chick from the same Canadian farm sold for SAR150,000 after bidding opened at SAR40,000.

Watch: Most expensive falcon of 2026 sells for $346,000

2m read