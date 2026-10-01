Fazalhaq Farooqi becomes most expensive player in ILT20 auction history

The Afghanistan fast bowler’s move came during an extraordinary auction in which the tournament record for the most expensive player was broken three times in a single day.

The Giants initially exercised their Right-to-Match option to retain Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz for USD 310,000, making him the most expensive player in ILT20 auction history at the time.

That record did not last long, with England all-rounder Liam Livingstone then joining Gulf Giants for USD 350,000 and taking the top spot.

Farooqi subsequently raised the bar once again with his move to MI Emirates, making his deal the highest fee of the day and establishing a new ILT20 auction record.

The Afghanistan international is no stranger to the franchise, having been part of the MI Emirates set-up since the tournament’s launch.

Farooqi has been part of MI Emirates from the very beginning of the ILT20, and his relationship with the franchise has already delivered silverware.

The Afghanistan left-armer was a key member of the MI Emirates side that lifted the Season 2 title in 2024, playing a major role throughout their championship campaign.

Farooqi finished that season with 17 wickets in just eight matches, at an economy rate of 7.66, establishing himself as one of the standout bowlers in the competition.

One of his best performances came during the league stage against the Desert Vipers, when he claimed 4-31 to help MI Emirates secure a 30-run victory and become the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

He also produced a stunning spell of 3-13 against the Desert Vipers earlier in the tournament, helping MI Emirates bowl their opponents out for just 84.

Farooqi’s performances continued to make him an important part of the MI Emirates attack, and he remained with the franchise as they returned to defend their title in Season 3 and continued into Season 4.

This is a bowler who has already helped the franchise win the ILT20 and produced some of the tournament’s most memorable bowling performances, and now he has returned as the most expensive player in auction history.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.