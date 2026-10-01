Gulf Giants break ILT20 auction record twice in stunning spending spree

Gulf Giants have rewritten the history books at the DP World ILT20 Player Auction after breaking the tournament’s record for the most expensive player twice in the space of one afternoon.

The Giants first used their Right-to-Match option to retain Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz for USD 310,000, making him the most expensive player in DP World ILT20 Player Auction history at the time.

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone then became the latest headline name to join Gulf Giants, with the franchise securing his services for USD 350,000 and setting a new auction record.

It means the Gulf Giants have been at the centre of two record-breaking deals during a remarkable afternoon at the auction.

Gurbaz, one of Afghanistan’s most explosive white-ball batters, has established himself as a major force in T20 cricket and will continue with the Giants after the franchise exercised its Right-to-Match option.

His retention for USD 310,000 initially saw him move to the top of the auction’s price list, before Livingstone surpassed that figure by a further USD 40,000.

Livingstone brings considerable international and T20 experience to the Gulf Giants, having played franchise cricket around the world as well as representing England.

The 32-year-old is known for his power-hitting and ability to contribute with the ball, making him one of the most sought-after all-rounders in the shortest format.

The deals underline the franchise’s ambition ahead of the upcoming ILT20 season, with Gulf Giants securing two high-profile T20 players while making history in the process.

With the auction still underway, there could yet be more major moves before the day’s action comes to an end.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.