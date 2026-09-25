Gulf Giants Development seal DP World ILT20 Development crown

DP World ILT20 Season 5 Player Auction will take place on 01 October in Dubai
Dubai: Gulf Giants Development secured the fourth DP World ILT20 Development Tournament title after defeating Desert Vipers Development by four wickets in an exciting final at the ICC Academy in Dubai.
Desert Vipers Development were dismissed for 143 in 19.5 overs after being sent in to bat. Harshit Kaushik led the scoring with a 32-ball 42, hitting two fours and three sixes, while Khuzaima Tanveer added a rapid 30 from 17 deliveries, including three sixes. Israr Ahmad contributed 24 from just 12 balls at the top of the innings.
Aayan Khan was the pick of the Gulf Giants Development attack, finishing with 3/33, while Hazret Luqman claimed 2/30. Haider Razzaq also played an important role with the ball, conceding only 14 runs in his spell and helping keep the Vipers' total within reach.
The Giants did not have a straightforward start to their pursuit, losing four wickets for 48 runs during the powerplay. Khuzaima Tanveer struck twice in the opening over to put the chasing side under immediate pressure.
However, Sagar Kalyan responded with an explosive 39 from 22 balls, finding the boundary four times and clearing it twice.
With the target still within reach, Sohaib Khan and Junaid Shamsu took control of the chase and remained unbeaten to guide the Giants over the line. Sohaib contributed 30 from 23 deliveries, including four fours, while Shamsu ended on 29 not out from 29 balls, hitting two fours and a six.
The pair added an unbeaten 55-run partnership as Gulf Giants Development reached 144/6 in 18.4 overs to claim the trophy. Wasim Akram was the other standout bowler for Desert Vipers Development, taking two wickets.
Kalyan's impressive campaign earned him the Player of the Tournament award. He finished as the competition's leading run-scorer, accumulating 280 runs across seven innings at a strike rate of 189, including three half-centuries.
At the other end of the statistics, Desert Vipers Development's Wali Muhammad Afridi topped the bowling charts after taking 15 wickets in seven innings.
Gulf Giants Development captain Adeeb Usmani was delighted with the way his side handled the occasion, saying: “It means a lot to me and to the team. This year, the domestic standard of the DP World ILT20 is very high. Sagar Kalyan, Anshh Taandon and Tanish Suri did outstandingly with the bat, while Sohaib Khan stepped up in the final and played a very important innings.”
He added: “Our bowlers also did an extraordinary job, and that is why we were able to win the final. The management made sure we did not feel the pressure of playing a final, so we approached it like a normal game, and the boys were able to express themselves and perform.”
Desert Vipers Development captain Vriitya Aravind felt his side had not posted enough runs to defend, saying: “I think we were 20 runs short. The fast bowlers did their best to keep us in the game and showed that you can never give up. We got two early wickets and there was always hope that we were going to win. We kept believing until the last ball.”
Aravind also highlighted the opportunities the tournament provides to players looking to make their mark, adding: “It’s great exposure for everyone playing domestic cricket, but this tournament is also a showcase ahead of the DP World ILT20 Season 5 Player Auction.
Whoever puts their hand up here has a better chance of getting picked up. There were a lot of standout performers, like Sagar Kalyan and Wali Muhammad Afridi. Young players in our squad, like Hilal Noor Afghan [eight wickets in five matches] and Angad Nehru [two wickets in four matches], also did well. A lot of players really put their hand up throughout the tournament.”