Gurugram biker case: Man arrested, attempt-to-murder charge added

Woman biker alleges she was chased and deliberately rammed; defence calls it an accident
Police have arrested Kalyan Bainsla, accused of hitting a woman biker on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road, and added an attempt-to-murder charge after examining CCTV footage of the incident.
Bainsla was arrested in Dausa in Rajasthan and is expected to be brought to Gurugram, officials said. Gurugram Police said Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with attempt to murder, had been added to the case during the investigation.
The development significantly raises the stakes in a case that drew attention after footage of the collision circulated widely on social media.
“Following the viral video of a car hitting a female bike rider on Golf Course Road, Gurugram Police took suo motu cognisance and registered a case at Sector-56 Police Station. During the intensive investigation, after a thorough analysis of CCTV footage, Section 109 of the BNS (Attempt to Murder) has been added to the case, which carries a provision of up to 10 years of imprisonment,” police said.
“Playing with the law will not be tolerated at any cost. Gurugram Police is committed to taking strict action against the accused,” police added.
The arrest came as Sector 56 Station House Officer Manoj Kumar visited the home of the injured biker, identified as Sia, in Kalkaji in south Delhi to record her statement.
“We have come to record her statement. FIR has been registered, and new sections have also been added,” Kumar told reporters.
The incident occurred on Sunday morning while Sia was riding on Golf Course Road with other bikers.
Sia has alleged that the car repeatedly approached her, that its occupants gestured at her and that the vehicle eventually cut across lanes and struck her motorcycle. She also alleged that the occupants appeared to have been drinking.
“The first thing I noticed was at the underpass: the car zoomed past me at high speed, then slowed down and drifted slightly closer behind me. It was only the second time — when they pulled up alongside, rolled down the window, and started saying something — that I really took notice. They started inching the car closer to me and were gesturing for me to stop. I was terrified. It was obvious from their faces that they were drunk; there was another guy in the car, and they were driving around with completely blacked-out windows,” she told ANI.
She alleged that the collision was deliberate rather than an accident.
“They intentionally chased me. Whatever speed I was maintaining, they were driving much faster, trying to close the gap and get right next to me. How can you just say it was a mistake? The video clearly shows you swerving from the first lane into the third lane, ramming into me, and then fleeing. If it were your fault, you should have stopped. It was your responsibility to check; otherwise, this clearly becomes a hit-and-run case—or even attempted murder. It’s a good thing I was wearing my protective gear,” she said.
Sia said the incident had also shaken her confidence about riding alone.
“My first thought as a female rider was that I didn’t feel safe at all on the Delhi and Gurugram roads that day. Even though there were fellow riders around me, I felt that if I were to head out alone on my bike, I would have to think twice,” she said.
Bainsla’s lawyer, Naveen Bainsla, strongly disputed Sia’s account, denying that his client had deliberately rammed the motorcycle or had been drinking.
He told ANI that the collision resulted from speeding and negligence and alleged that a large group of bikers had been racing, performing stunts and provoking motorists.
“This is not a hit-and-run case; it is a matter of negligence. It happened purely due to overspeeding and reckless behavior — they were racing against each other. There was a large group of bikers — about 20-30 riders. Instead of following road rules, they were speeding and performing stunts. They were taunting and harassing other vehicles, provoking them to race or overtake,” the lawyer said.
He claimed both sides had been travelling at speed when the collision occurred.
“The collision between the car and the bike occurred simply because of the speed at which they were driving. It is strictly a case of negligence — nothing more to it than that. It was simply a case where both parties were at fault—the riders and him. They were racing at high speeds, lost control, and the vehicles collided,” he said.
The lawyer also rejected the allegation that Bainsla had been drinking.
“Kalyan Bainsla is from my village. He is a very good man; he is a national and international Kabaddi player. There hasn’t been a single complaint against his family to date; they are a very socially respected family. They were not drinking. It happened at 7 in the morning. His family members were with him. Claims about drinking are completely false. He is a gym trainer and a gym owner,” he said.
“The police are currently investigating the matter. We will face whatever further action follows,” he added.
According to IANS, Haryana Minister Gaurav Gautam has said action would be taken irrespective of the identity of anyone found responsible.
- with inputs from IANS and ANI