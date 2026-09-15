Gurugram biker case: Man arrested, attempt-to-murder charge added

“The first thing I noticed was at the underpass: the car zoomed past me at high speed, then slowed down and drifted slightly closer behind me. It was only the second time — when they pulled up alongside, rolled down the window, and started saying something — that I really took notice. They started inching the car closer to me and were gesturing for me to stop. I was terrified. It was obvious from their faces that they were drunk; there was another guy in the car, and they were driving around with completely blacked-out windows,” she told ANI.