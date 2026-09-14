Woman biker hit by car after alleged road rage in Gurugram

The video has prompted several social media users to tag the Gurugram Police
A woman biker was injured after a car allegedly chased and rammed her motorcycle on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road on Sunday, with the incident captured on camera.
Sia, who runs the Instagram page ‘rebelwheels_sia_’, said she was riding her Aprilia RS 457 with friends when a white sedan began following her.
She said she asked the driver to maintain a safe distance, but the car continued to follow her and the occupants repeatedly gestured for her to stop.
According to Sia, the car then moved towards her motorcycle and hit it. Footage from cameras mounted on the motorcycles shows her falling onto the road while her bike skidded away.
Sia alleged that the people in the car appeared to be drunk. The claim has not been independently verified.
The driver allegedly fled after the collision. One of Sia’s friends later tried to stop the car at a traffic signal, but the driver sped away.
The video went viral on social media, prompting Gurugram Police to take suo motu cognisance of the incident.
As the footage contains disturbing visuals of the collision, the video has not been published with this report.
Police have registered an FIR and said the driver would be identified and arrested, with strict legal action to follow.
Sia also shared the vehicle’s registration details and said the incident left her feeling unsafe on Gurugram roads.