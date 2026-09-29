Man clings to car bonnet for nearly 2km as driver keeps going after crash

CCTV captures bizarre aftermath of collision before witnesses call police
A man was carried for nearly two kilometres on the bonnet of a moving car after a road collision in northern India, with the dramatic incident captured on CCTV.
The incident happened in Sitarganj in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district after two cars reportedly collided near a State Bank of India branch.
According to police, the driver of one vehicle allegedly attempted to leave the scene following the collision.
A man travelling in the other vehicle then climbed onto the car’s bonnet in an apparent attempt to stop the driver.
But the car kept moving.
CCTV footage from the area showed the vehicle travelling along the road with the man clinging to the bonnet. He could reportedly be heard repeatedly shouting at the driver to stop.
The journey continued for nearly two kilometres before police intervened.
Witnesses alerted authorities through India’s 112 emergency response number.
Police teams subsequently reached the area and took both the vehicle and its driver into custody for questioning.
Sitarganj Circle Officer Dr Verma confirmed that police had responded to the incident near the SBI branch after receiving an emergency call.
Police were examining CCTV footage to establish the sequence of events surrounding the original collision and what happened afterwards.
No formal case had been registered at the time of the latest report because neither party had submitted a complaint, police said.
Authorities said they would take appropriate action if they received a complaint.