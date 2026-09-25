91-year-old woman dies after terrifying monkey attack — caught on camera

CCTV shows the monkey knocking the elderly woman down before attacking her daughter nearby
Dubai: A 91-year-old woman has died after being attacked by a monkey outside her home in southern India, an incident captured on CCTV.
The woman, identified as Najamunnisa Begum, was walking through the compound of her home in B.T. Patil Nagar, in Karnataka's Koppal district, when the monkey suddenly lunged at her, causing her to fall to the ground and suffer serious injuries.
CCTV footage from outside the property captured the attack. Begum's daughter rushed to help her after the fall, but the monkey also approached and attacked her, according to NDTV.
Begum was taken to a private hospital for treatment. Although she initially appeared to be recovering, her condition later deteriorated and she died the following day.
She was the wife of noted writer M.S. Savadatti, Indian media reported.
The footage of the attack has since circulated widely on social media, drawing renewed attention to encounters between monkeys and residents in urban and residential areas.
The incident follows several fatal encounters involving monkeys reported in India this year.
Earlier in September, women in Aligarh and Shimla died after falling while attempting to escape monkeys, while a 65-year-old woman in Andhra Pradesh died in March after reportedly being chased by a group of monkeys.