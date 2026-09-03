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Escaped monkeys injure three residents in Syria’s Idlib city of Salqin

Three people taken to hospital after monkeys roam streets in Salqin city

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Three escaped monkeys injure residents in Syria’s Idlib province city of Salqin, sparking fear as authorities race to track and capture the animals.
Three escaped monkeys injure residents in Syria’s Idlib province city of Salqin, sparking fear as authorities race to track and capture the animals.
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Dubai: Three escaped monkeys attacked and injured three people after roaming the streets of a city in northwestern Syria, local media reported, in the second such incident in the area in recent months.

The animals bit three residents in Salqin, in the western countryside of Idlib province, and the injured were taken to Salqin Central Hospital for treatment, Syrian state television reported, citing the local Salqin City Facebook page. Efforts were under way to capture the monkeys.

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Efforts were under way to track down and capture the three monkeys believed to be involved in the incident.

Videos shared on social media showed monkeys moving through streets and approaching people, causing some residents to run away. It was the latest unusual incident involving monkeys on the loose in Salqin.

In June, three monkeys escaped from an amusement park and wandered through several parts of the city before being spotted in the Qusour neighbourhood.

Residents attempted to capture the animals at the time, with footage showing the monkeys moving through residential streets as people followed them.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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