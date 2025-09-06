Monkeys snatch infant from bed, baby found dead in water barrel

The incident took place last Thursday in Surajpur, a village in Uttar Pradesh
Dubai: A two-month-old boy has died in tragic circumstances in an Indian village after monkeys reportedly snatched him from his bed and dropped him into a rooftop water barrel, where he drowned, according to local media and residents.
Relatives said the infant, who had been in fragile health and was recently receiving treatment at a trauma centre in Lucknow, was resting alone in the family courtyard while his mother bathed.
During that time, monkeys entered the home and took the child.
A frantic search by family members ended when the boy’s body was found in a water barrel on the roof.
Villagers said they had seen monkeys inside the house around the time of his disappearance and noted that the animals often raid homes and fields for food and belongings.
The family buried the child the same day without informing the police. News of the death spread the following morning, prompting authorities to step in.
Police inspected the home and sent the body for post-mortem to confirm the cause of death. They also began collecting statements from relatives and neighbours.
While investigators have not yet given a formal conclusion, early findings support the family’s account, citing similar incidents in Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere.
Residents said the tragedy highlighted their ongoing struggles with monkey invasions, which regularly cause damage to homes and injuries to people. They added that, despite repeated complaints, government action has been inadequate.
