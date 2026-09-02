First Abu Dhabi Bank tests 24/7 cross-border payments with Citi

Dubai: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has completed live US dollar transactions with Citi using tokenised bank deposits, as banks test technology that could allow cross-border payments to operate around the clock.

Tokenised deposits are digital representations of money held in bank accounts. In this case, the deposits remained on the participating banks’ balance sheets rather than being transferred into a separate digital asset.

The test brought together Swift’s existing payment messaging system, tokenised deposits and distributed ledger technology to see how they could work together in a live transaction.

The transactions were completed as part of Swift’s Ledger Minimum Viable Product (MVP). FAB said it is the first bank in the Middle East and Africa to reach this stage of the initiative.

FAB said it will continue working with Swift and other participating institutions on the next phases. These are expected to include greater connectivity between different systems, 24/7 cross-border settlement capabilities and programmable treasury services for corporate and institutional clients.

One of the challenges is enabling these separate networks to communicate and transact with each other. The initiative is testing whether Swift can provide a common layer connecting them.

The final settlement between the banks took place separately through established correspondent banking channels. This allowed FAB and Citi to test the new technology while retaining existing systems for managing liquidity, risk and settlement.

Swift Ledger coordinated the payment commitments between the banks and recorded the amounts they owed each other. It did not hold or take custody of the actual funds.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.