SNPL is integrated into Payit’s existing international remittance experience
Abu Dhabi: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s global bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, has announced that Payit, its digital financial platform, has launched Send Now Pay Later (SNPL), giving eligible customers greater flexibility and control over how they send money internationally.
Whether it’s supporting family during an emergency, responding to an unexpected expense or managing finances between paydays, customers don’t always have the flexibility to send money when it’s needed most.
Payit is addressing this everyday challenge by enabling eligible customers to complete international transfers immediately and repay the amount within 30 days.
The launch reflects Payit’s continued focus on designing financial services around customers’ lives - not products. As customers’ financial needs evolve, Payit is evolving with them, offering smarter and more flexible ways to manage, move and access money through one seamless digital experience.
Fully integrated within Payit’s existing remittance experience, Send Now Pay Later allows eligible customers to access additional flexibility without changing the way they transact. Customers can continue sending money through the familiar Payit journey while benefiting from a more convenient and seamless financial experience.
The new capability is the latest addition to Payit’s growing digital financial platform, which is designed to simplify everyday money management by bringing together payments, remittances, rewards and financial services in one secure and intuitive experience.
By continuously introducing solutions that solve real customer needs, Payit is redefining digital financial services-not by adding complexity, but by giving customers greater flexibility, convenience and control over their finances.