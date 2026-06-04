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ADIB launches mobile salary payment service for UAE employers

New WPS-compliant feature lets employers pay salaries through banking apps

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
1 MIN READ
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Service connects employers directly to MoHRE data for salary processing.
Service connects employers directly to MoHRE data for salary processing.
ADIB

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has introduced a new digital service allowing individual employers to register and pay employees’ salaries directly through the ADIB Mobile Banking app and corporate employers via the ADIB Direct app.

ADIB is one of the first banks to offer this service, which is fully aligned with the approved regulatory framework of the UAE’s Wage Protection System (WPS). This service was developed in collaboration with Al Etihad Payments (AEP) and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE)to ensure full compliance with all national regulatory requirements.

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By integrating WPS, employers can now retrieve and verify employee data, validate salary information, and report paid and unpaid salary details with the required justifications. The solution also introduces inside-country employee verification and strengthens transparency, auditability, and regulatory reporting.

The digital-first solution improves accuracy and offers employers greater compliance, visibility, and control. Specifically, the solution eliminates the need for physical documents and provides direct access to MoHRE databases through ADIB’s secure digital banking platforms.

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