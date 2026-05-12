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New e& salary platform offers UAE workers free IBAN accounts, cashback

e& money said annual benefits up to Dh400 for workers enrolled through employers

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Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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e& money – the fintech arm of e& life – has set its sights on transforming the way people experience finance.
e& money – the fintech arm of e& life – has set its sights on transforming the way people experience finance.
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Dubai: e& money has launched a digital salary platform aimed at giving UAE employees easier access to banking and financial services through free IBAN-linked accounts, payment cards and transfer benefits.

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The fintech company, part of e&, said workers enrolled through participating employers will receive free virtual and physical cards, free local transfers, one free international transfer per month and up to 1% cashback on card spending.

The company said annual employee benefits could total up to Dh400. The platform combines salary processing, Wage Protection System (WPS) compliance and employee financial services within a single digital system.

Focus on financial access

e& money said the service is designed to improve salary accessibility while reducing everyday banking-related costs for workers. The launch comes as fintech firms across the UAE expand services targeting employees seeking mobile-first alternatives to traditional banking products.

Melike Kara Tanrikulu, chief executive of e& money, said the company was focused on simplifying financial services for both workers and employers. “With this solution, employees receive a free IBAN, a card, and access to a wide range of financial services on a single platform,” Tanrikulu said.

Fee-free payroll processing

For employers, the system provides payroll processing, WPS compliance, salary funding through IBAN and real-time payment tracking through a central dashboard. e& money said it is waiving all salary processing fees as part of the rollout to help businesses reduce payroll-related costs.

The company said the platform is intended to reduce administrative workloads while improving payroll transparency and payment efficiency. The launch builds on e& money’s earlier salary processing services for domestic workers, where thousands of users already receive salaries through the company’s accounts and cards.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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