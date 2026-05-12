New e& salary platform offers UAE workers free IBAN accounts, cashback

e& money said annual benefits up to Dh400 for workers enrolled through employers
Dubai: e& money has launched a digital salary platform aimed at giving UAE employees easier access to banking and financial services through free IBAN-linked accounts, payment cards and transfer benefits.
The fintech company, part of e&, said workers enrolled through participating employers will receive free virtual and physical cards, free local transfers, one free international transfer per month and up to 1% cashback on card spending.
The company said annual employee benefits could total up to Dh400. The platform combines salary processing, Wage Protection System (WPS) compliance and employee financial services within a single digital system.
e& money said the service is designed to improve salary accessibility while reducing everyday banking-related costs for workers. The launch comes as fintech firms across the UAE expand services targeting employees seeking mobile-first alternatives to traditional banking products.
Melike Kara Tanrikulu, chief executive of e& money, said the company was focused on simplifying financial services for both workers and employers. “With this solution, employees receive a free IBAN, a card, and access to a wide range of financial services on a single platform,” Tanrikulu said.
For employers, the system provides payroll processing, WPS compliance, salary funding through IBAN and real-time payment tracking through a central dashboard. e& money said it is waiving all salary processing fees as part of the rollout to help businesses reduce payroll-related costs.
The company said the platform is intended to reduce administrative workloads while improving payroll transparency and payment efficiency. The launch builds on e& money’s earlier salary processing services for domestic workers, where thousands of users already receive salaries through the company’s accounts and cards.