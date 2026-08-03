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You can now pay UAE federal fees and fines through Aani and Jaywan

Customers can pay federal fees and fines through instant transfers or a national card

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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You can now pay UAE federal fees and fines through Aani and Jaywan
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Dubai: Customers will be able to use Aani and Jaywan as new payment channels for federal service fees and fines, giving them more flexible and faster ways to complete government payments.

The Ministry of Finance has become the first federal government entity to adopt the two national payment solutions following Cabinet Resolution No. 176M/4M of 2026, which covers their adoption and the fees applicable to their use.

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The announcement paves the way for other federal entities and collection banks to introduce both systems in line with their approved procedures.

Payments using a mobile number or Emirates ID

Aani allows customers to make secure, real-time fund transfers and payment settlements around the clock.

Payments can be completed using a mobile number, Emirates ID, email address, QR code or International Bank Account Number.

The national instant payment platform was developed under the supervision of the Central Bank of the UAE and is being added to government collection channels to provide customers with more payment options.

The Ministry of Finance has been committed to leading the implementation of this ecosystem by becoming one of the first federal entities to adopt it, recognising the importance of establishing a financial infrastructure that is secure, reliable and seamlessly integrated with banks and collection partners.
Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance

Jaywan added for card payments

Jaywan, the UAE’s national domestic card payment scheme, will provide another way for customers to complete federal financial transactions.

The scheme was launched by the Central Bank of the UAE to strengthen the national payments ecosystem and provide a secure and efficient card payment solution that supports the digital economy.

Customers will be able to use Jaywan for federal payments with greater ease and flexibility, according to the ministry.

“The adoption of these two systems directly contributes to ensuring sustainable financial flows and reducing transaction operating costs, while maintaining the highest standards of security and speed,” said Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance.

Wider rollout across federal entities

Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Undersecretary for the Government Budget and Revenue Sector, said the two channels would accelerate revenue collection, widen payment options and strengthen integration with the UAE’s national payments infrastructure.

The initiative is also intended to improve government revenue management and provide greater flexibility when completing financial transactions.

“The Ministry will continue to harness the latest financial technologies to deliver world-class government services that exceed customer expectations and further strengthen the global competitiveness of the UAE,” AlKhoori said.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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