Customers can pay federal fees and fines through instant transfers or a national card
Dubai: Customers will be able to use Aani and Jaywan as new payment channels for federal service fees and fines, giving them more flexible and faster ways to complete government payments.
The Ministry of Finance has become the first federal government entity to adopt the two national payment solutions following Cabinet Resolution No. 176M/4M of 2026, which covers their adoption and the fees applicable to their use.
The announcement paves the way for other federal entities and collection banks to introduce both systems in line with their approved procedures.
Aani allows customers to make secure, real-time fund transfers and payment settlements around the clock.
Payments can be completed using a mobile number, Emirates ID, email address, QR code or International Bank Account Number.
The national instant payment platform was developed under the supervision of the Central Bank of the UAE and is being added to government collection channels to provide customers with more payment options.
The Ministry of Finance has been committed to leading the implementation of this ecosystem by becoming one of the first federal entities to adopt it, recognising the importance of establishing a financial infrastructure that is secure, reliable and seamlessly integrated with banks and collection partners.Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance
Jaywan, the UAE’s national domestic card payment scheme, will provide another way for customers to complete federal financial transactions.
The scheme was launched by the Central Bank of the UAE to strengthen the national payments ecosystem and provide a secure and efficient card payment solution that supports the digital economy.
Customers will be able to use Jaywan for federal payments with greater ease and flexibility, according to the ministry.
“The adoption of these two systems directly contributes to ensuring sustainable financial flows and reducing transaction operating costs, while maintaining the highest standards of security and speed,” said Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance.
Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Undersecretary for the Government Budget and Revenue Sector, said the two channels would accelerate revenue collection, widen payment options and strengthen integration with the UAE’s national payments infrastructure.
The initiative is also intended to improve government revenue management and provide greater flexibility when completing financial transactions.
“The Ministry will continue to harness the latest financial technologies to deliver world-class government services that exceed customer expectations and further strengthen the global competitiveness of the UAE,” AlKhoori said.