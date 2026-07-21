How Jaywan works, where you can use it and what it means for residents
Dubai: UAE banks, financial institutions and licensed exchange houses are now rolling out the Jaywan card, the country's first domestic card payment scheme. In practice, this means UAE residents will soon have an additional card network to choose from, sitting alongside familiar names like Visa and Mastercard.
For the UAE, the launch marks a significant milestone. It reduces the country's reliance on foreign card networks and gives it greater control over its own payment infrastructure. For residents, it promises more affordable, flexible and secure ways to pay.
The UAE now joins a growing list of countries that have developed their own domestic card schemes, including China's UnionPay, Brazil's Elo, Saudi Arabia's mada, and India's RuPay.
So, what exactly is the Jaywan card, how is it being rolled out, and what benefits can you expect? Here's a breakdown.
Jaywan is the UAE’s first domestic card payment system, launched by Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE. Designed to strengthen the country's financial infrastructure, the debit and prepaid cards are being issued in stages by banks and financial institutions across the nation.
Traditionally, international networks have handled the vast majority of card payments in the UAE. Jaywan introduces a locally governed alternative, giving the country greater control over its payment infrastructure while ensuring domestic payment data stays within the UAE.
Yes, though the rollout is happening in phases, with banks and other licensed institutions gradually introducing the cards over the coming months. So far:
First Abu Dhabi Bank has launched a Jaywan debit card
Commercial Bank of Dubai is introducing Jaywan prepaid cards
Network International has enabled online payments through the scheme across thousands of merchants in the UAE
More banks and financial institutions are expected to join the scheme as the rollout continues.
The new scheme offers a range of advantages for both individuals and the wider UAE economy:
Potential for cheaper banking - Over time, Jaywan could pave the way for lower banking fees and more free or low-cost debit cards. Merchants stand to benefit too, through reduced transaction costs.
Lower costs for everyone - By offering a homegrown alternative to international networks, Jaywan helps eliminate the heavy fees typically associated with processing transactions abroad. This benefits individual users, supports local merchants, and reduces costs for licensed financial institutions.
Data stays local - Jaywan securely processes and stores all payment-related data within the UAE, rather than relying on servers and systems abroad.
Greater efficiency - Domestic transactions can now be processed locally instead of relying entirely on international networks. Using UAESWITCH, Jaywan is designed to accelerate local payment processing.
There are currently three Jaywan card options available:
Jaywan Prestige Debit Card
Jaywan Royal Debit Card
Jaywan Prepaid Card
Both debit card options come with a range of offers covering travel, shopping, restaurants, hotels, car rentals, groceries, and attractions and amusement parks. The prepaid card, meanwhile, is geared more towards budgeting and expense management, while still offering access to many of the same perks.
You can view the full list of participating offers and locations through this link from Al Etihad Payments - aep.ae/en/offers/
Jaywan cards can be used for:
In-store and online payments
ATM withdrawals
Compatible digital wallets
International acceptance will depend on the specific card issued and the rules set by the issuing bank, so it's worth checking the terms of your particular card before travelling.
There's a link between Jaywan and India's domestic card scheme, RuPay. In October 2023, Al Etihad Payments partnered with India's NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) to develop the UAE's first national domestic card scheme.
NIPL's parent organisation, NPCI, created RuPay, India's own indigenous global card payment network which launched back in 2012. Jaywan draws on this expertise, following a similar model of building a nationally governed alternative to international payment networks.
Jaywan marks a major step towards financial independence for the UAE, offering residents a potentially cheaper, faster and more secure way to pay. As the rollout continues, expect more banks and benefits to join the scheme.