UAE rolls out Jaywan, the first national payment card: Banks launch new schemes

FAB and CBD announce cards as Network International expands online acceptance
Dubai: UAE residents will gain wider access to Jaywan cards after the country formally started nationwide issuance through banks, licensed financial institutions and exchange houses.
The rollout follows the official inauguration of Jaywan, the UAE’s first national card scheme, by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chief of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of the UAE.
Banks and other licensed institutions will issue the cards in phases over the coming months. First Abu Dhabi Bank has launched a Jaywan debit card, Commercial Bank of Dubai is introducing Jaywan prepaid cards, and Network International has enabled online payments across thousands of merchants in the UAE.
Together, the announcements cover three parts of the payment system: cards linked to bank accounts, prepaid alternatives and wider online acceptance.
Jaywan supports payments at shops and online, ATM withdrawals and compatible digital wallets. International use will depend on the card issued and applicable rules.
Jaywan is operated by Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank. It provides a domestic network through which card transactions can be routed, authorised and processed.
International networks have traditionally handled much of this process. Jaywan creates a locally governed alternative intended to strengthen the UAE’s control over its payment infrastructure and keep domestic payment data within the country.
Sheikh Mansour highlighted how the nationwide issuance marked a strategic step that strengthened the UAE’s sovereignty over its financial infrastructure.
“This achievement reflects the UAE’s commitment to developing a more efficient, resilient and competitive financial sector that unlocks broader opportunities for innovation, promotes financial inclusion, and further strengthens the UAE’s position as a leading global financial hub,” he said.
Jaywan products can include debit, prepaid and credit cards. What customers can obtain will depend on their bank or issuing institution.
FAB’s Jaywan debit card is available to customers with eligible accounts. Existing customers can apply through the FAB Mobile app or at a branch, while Elite and Private Banking customers can contact their relationship managers.
Residents without a FAB account must open an eligible account before applying. As a debit card, money spent or withdrawn comes directly from the linked account. The card can be used at merchant outlets across the UAE, on UAE-based online platforms and at ATMs nationwide.
It also supports compatible digital wallets, 3D Secure authentication for online transactions, and Chip and PIN technology for in-person purchases. FAB did not disclose issuance fees, eligible account categories, rewards or other card charges.
CBD’s product will be a prepaid card rather than a debit card. Users must load money onto it before spending, and transactions are limited to the available balance.
The bank said the cards would be issued under a corporate arrangement but used by retail customers. It did not disclose a public application process, launch timetable, loading limits or fees.
The cards will support purchases at shops, online payments, ATM withdrawals and contactless transactions. They can also support tokenisation, which replaces card details with a digital identifier when used through compatible mobile wallets.
Cards need acceptance infrastructure before customers can use them widely. Network International has now added Jaywan to its e-commerce payment gateway, enabling cardholders to pay across thousands of its online merchants in the UAE.
Network had previously enabled Jaywan for in-person purchases across its merchant network. The latest integration extends that acceptance to online shopping.
The company said merchants using its gateway would not pay an additional fee for Jaywan transactions processed through the platform. This applies to merchant charges and does not mean every Jaywan card will be free of customer fees.
“Every issuer, acquirer, and payment service provider that enables the scheme expands where customers can use their cards, whether in-store, online or through mobile wallets,” said Andrea Cianchetti, Chief Products Officer at Al Etihad Payments.
The Central Bank said Jaywan cards can support domestic and international transactions, subject to applicable rules. Yet not every card will automatically work outside the UAE.
Jaywan-only cards primarily use the domestic network. Co-badged cards combine Jaywan with an international network, allowing eligible overseas and international online payments.
Al Etihad Payments has established partnerships with Visa, Mastercard, Discover and UnionPay to support international use through co-badged products.
FAB has described its new card as currently available for domestic use. Customers should check the logos on their card and confirm overseas acceptance, foreign transaction fees, ATM charges and currency-conversion costs with their bank before travelling.
The Central Bank said Jaywan cardholders would have access to benefits and offers through partners in travel, shopping, hospitality and lifestyle. It did not disclose the offers or eligibility conditions.
Individual banks may set their own card tiers, rewards, fees and account requirements.
For residents, using Jaywan should feel similar to using another payment card: they can insert or tap it, enter its details online or add an eligible product to a supported digital wallet.
The main change happens behind the transaction. Jaywan allows domestic payments to pass through the UAE’s national infrastructure as the country expands its locally operated payment system.