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How Jaywan cardholders can save on travel, dining, shopping, entertainment

UAE residents can use Jaywan cards for daily purchases, online shopping, ATM withdrawals

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Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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How Jaywan cardholders can save on travel, dining, shopping, entertainment

Dubai: Jaywan cardholders can access more than 150 offers across travel, hotels, shopping, dining, entertainment, health and wellness. The benefits are provided through the national scheme, participating merchants and card-tier partners, but they are not automatically identical across every Jaywan card.

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The clearest value currently appears on the Prestige and Royal debit-card tiers listed by Al Etihad Payments. Residents considering one of these cards should compare the likely annual value of the benefits with any account, card or membership costs imposed by the issuer.

Flights and hotels

Prestige and Royal cardholders can receive a continuing 7% discount on eligible flight tickets booked through Trip.com. A similar 7% reduction applies to qualifying hotel reservations made through the platform.

Air Arabia passengers can receive up to 10% off Ultimate fares, while Etihad Airways passengers can get up to 10% off eligible Comfort and Deluxe fares. These offers apply to specified fare categories, so residents should not assume that every ticket or promotional fare qualifies.

The final fare still matters more than the headline discount. A cardholder should compare baggage allowances, seat selection, cancellation terms, loyalty miles and taxes before choosing the discounted booking.

Lounges, travel cover

Eligible Royal cards provide access to more than 1,800 airport lounges and travel experiences through Priority Pass. The exact number of complimentary visits, guest charges and spending requirements should be confirmed with the issuer.

Jaywan also advertises travel insurance through Sukoon. Cardholders should check whether they must pay for the full trip with the card and whether the policy covers medical emergencies, cancellations, delayed baggage or other events.

Shopper protection and extended warranties may cover qualifying purchases against specified risks or extend the manufacturer’s warranty. Claim periods, exclusions and maximum amounts depend on the policy terms.

Cinema, dining perks

Jaywan’s Reel Cinemas offer includes buy-one-get-one-free tickets and a 20% discount on food and beverages. Users should check eligible days, cinema formats, ticket limits and whether online booking fees remain payable.

The Jaywan Entertainer app provides buy-one-get-one-free offers across dining, hotels, entertainment, retail, health and beauty. Residents may need to register their eligible card or activate membership before using the offers.

A separate Royal-card offer provides 12 months of Careem+ from Dh149. Before subscribing, users should compare the membership cost with the value they expect from delivery, transport or other eligible benefits.

The best approach is to check the offer platform before every sizeable booking or purchase. Residents should save the terms, pay with the correct card and retain receipts in case a discount or protection claim requires verification.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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