How a national card scheme quietly rewires UAE’s payments backbone

If cash was king in the analog era, data is king in the digital era
The UAE’s payments landscape quietly changed this week. With the rollout of Jaywan, the country’s first national card scheme, the UAE has joined a small club of nations that have decided their everyday transactions are too strategic to be left entirely to foreign networks. This is not just another card with a new logo. It is the beginning of a sovereign payments rail that will shape how money moves, how data is governed and how innovation happens in the UAE for decades to come.
For years, the UAE’s card economy has ridden on global rails. That worked well: residents enjoyed seamless international acceptance, merchants tapped into global commerce, and banks piggybacked on mature technology and risk frameworks. But as digital payments became the nervous system of the economy, the question shifted from “Is it working?” to “Who controls the spine of the system?”
Jaywan is the UAE’s answer. By routing domestic transactions on national infrastructure, with data stored and processed within the country, the Central Bank has effectively said: everyday payments are now a matter of sovereignty, not just convenience. In a world of rising geopolitical risk, cyber threats and data localisation rules, that is not a cosmetic change. It is a strategic hedge.
The UAE is not the first mover here – and that’s a good thing, because there’s a playbook to learn from.
In India, RuPay started as a modest domestic alternative to global schemes. It is now the backbone of the country’s mass-market card economy and a key piece of its financial inclusion story. Tens of millions of low-income households received RuPay cards with no-frills bank accounts, giving the government a direct, low-cost channel for benefits and subsidy payments.
Saudi Arabia took a different route with mada, its national debit network. Domestic transactions are overwhelmingly routed on mada, which has been aggressively integrated with wallets, contactless payments and online commerce. As a result, Saudi consumers experience fast, cheap, ubiquitous debit payments. Behind the scenes, SAMA has a clearer view of domestic payment flows, and merchants enjoy economics tailored to local realities rather than global averages.
Jaywan sits squarely in this tradition. It gives the UAE the same levers India and Saudi now wield: the ability to tune fees, rules, and innovation around local priorities, while still plugging into the wider world when needed.
If cash was king in the analog era, data is king in the digital era. Every card tap, where it happened, for how much, on which device, is a signal. Aggregate enough of these signals and you have a live map of the economy: which sectors are slowing, which regions are booming, which segments are overleveraged.
Until now, much of that signal in the UAE flowed through infrastructure governed offshore. Jaywan brings that pulse home. Domestic transactions processed locally mean domestic data stored locally, under UAE law and supervision. That matters for at least three reasons. One, it strengthens cyber resilience by reducing exposure to foreign outages or sanctions risk. Two, it allows regulators to craft more precise policy driven by live transaction intelligence. And three, it opens the door to UAE-built analytics, AI and risk tools, rather than relying entirely on imported models.
This is where Jaywan intersects with the UAE’s wider digital ambitions: open finance, sovereign digital currency pilots, and the push to make the digital economy a bigger share of GDP.
One of the most exciting aspects of national schemes is what happens after the initial rollout. Once the pipes and rules are in place and merchant acceptance reaches critical mass, the network becomes an experimentation platform.
Jaywan can promote innovation. Think salary cards for specific worker segments that are cheaper to run; SME-focused debit propositions co-designed with banks; municipal and community wallets for transport, parking or local services. Because the UAE can control interchange, scheme fees and operating rules, it can design products that make commercial sense for low-value, high-frequency transactions – precisely where cash still hangs on.
Financial inclusion is often treated as a moral imperative. Jaywan turns it into an economic opportunity. If domestic routing lowers the structural cost of issuing and accepting cards, banks and fintechs can profitably reach segments that have historically lived in the cash economy: micro-merchants, gig workers, lower-income expatriates.
India used RuPay to put a card in the hands of millions of people who had never interacted with formal finance. Saudi used mada to make card acceptance nearly ubiquitous, even in smaller towns and local stores. The UAE can craft its own version: targeted Jaywan debit and prepaid cards, linked to simple digital wallets, with merchant acquiring priced for the corner grocery rather than the luxury mall.
Of course, the rise of a national scheme changes the balance of power in the ecosystem. Global networks will no longer be the default rails for every domestic transaction. Banks will have more options on routing and product design. Merchants will have new levers when they look at cost of acceptance.
That tension is healthy. It pushes everyone – domestic and international – to compete on value, not just on incumbency. International schemes will still be indispensable for cross-border commerce, travel and many high-end propositions. But they will now operate in a landscape where the UAE has its own spine for domestic payments, and a clearer voice on how that spine is used.
For banks in UAE, Jaywan is not just another card programme, it is a strategic platform. The winners will be the institutions that treat it that way – experimenting early, designing new propositions, and using national rails to do things that were too costly or complex before.
Jaywan will be judged by whether it makes payments in the UAE cheaper, safer, more inclusive and more innovative. If it does, the country’s first national card scheme will look, in hindsight, like one of those quiet infrastructural bets that changed the trajectory of an entire financial system.