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Dubai’s Nol set for biggest transformation since metro launch

Account-based ticketing to replace current system, bringing smarter payments, convenience

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Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor
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The final phase will enable commuters to pay directly using bank cards and digital wallets across Dubai’s public transport network
The final phase will enable commuters to pay directly using bank cards and digital wallets across Dubai’s public transport network
RTA

Dubai: Dubai is moving closer to a cashless public transport network as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) completes 72% of the biggest upgrade to the Nol card system since its launch in 2009. The new account-based ticketing platform will enable commuters to pay with QR codes, digital wallets, bank cards and next-generation nol cards when it is rolled out in early 2027.

The upgrade will replace the existing card-based ticketing system with a next-generation account-based ticketing (ABT) platform. The new system will support QR-code tickets, digital wallets, bank cards and a new generation of Nol cards, making travel across Dubai’s public transport network faster, more flexible and more seamless.

Key milestone

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, described the project as a key milestone in the authority’s digital transformation strategy.

“The Nol system upgrade marks a strategic step in RTA’s comprehensive digital transformation journey and represents an investment in the future of digital services,” Al Tayer said.

“It will create a unified and integrated payment ecosystem connecting multiple transport modes and services while enhancing operational efficiency and customer convenience.”

He added that the project supports Dubai’s vision of using advanced technology to simplify government services, improve customer experiences and reinforce the emirate’s position as one of the world’s smartest cities.

Three-phase roll-out

The project is being implemented in three phases. The first will introduce QR-code ticketing through digital platforms, allowing passengers to purchase and validate tickets electronically.

The second phase will launch a new generation of Nol cards built on advanced global payment technologies. These cards will be digitally linked to customer accounts, making them easier to manage while ensuring compatibility with banking payment systems.

The final phase will enable commuters to pay directly using bank cards and digital wallets across Dubai’s public transport network, reducing reliance on physical transit cards.

Smarter travel experience

Under the upgraded system, customers will be able to create personal accounts, link multiple Nol cards including those of family members and manage balances from a single platform.

Automatic top-ups

The digital platform will also offer automatic top-ups linked to bank accounts, transaction history, card blocking, balance recovery and profile management, providing greater flexibility and security for users.

The account-based model will also support more flexible fare structures across different transport modes while simplifying access to RTA services.

Beyond public transport

RTA said the overhaul extends well beyond commuting. Once completed, the new generation of Nol cards will function much like bank cards, allowing customers to make purchases through digital channels and at retail outlets across the UAE, significantly expanding the card’s role as an everyday payment solution.

To support the transition, RTA is upgrading ticketing systems, payment devices and smart kiosks across public transport stations to accommodate the new technologies.

Successful platform

Launched alongside the Dubai Metro in September 2009, the Nol card has evolved into one of the emirate’s most widely used digital payment tools.

Recent enhancements include the Nol Student Package, developed in partnership with the International Student Identity Card (ISIC) Association, offering exclusive student discounts worldwide. RTA has also introduced specialised Nol Travel cards for tourists and residents, while expanding the card’s use to pay for e-scooter and other soft mobility services, strengthening first- and last-mile connectivity across Dubai’s transport network.

With the latest upgrade, RTA aims to position Nol as a comprehensive digital payment platform that supports the Dubai Cashless Strategy and the emirate’s broader ambition to become a global leader in smart mobility and the digital economy.

Ashfaq Ahmed
Ashfaq AhmedManaging Editor
Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene since 1997. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news.   He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat.    He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.
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