Dubai’s Nol set for biggest transformation since metro launch

The upgrade will replace the existing card-based ticketing system with a next-generation account-based ticketing (ABT) platform. The new system will support QR-code tickets, digital wallets, bank cards and a new generation of Nol cards, making travel across Dubai’s public transport network faster, more flexible and more seamless.

Dubai: Dubai is moving closer to a cashless public transport network as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) completes 72% of the biggest upgrade to the Nol card system since its launch in 2009. The new account-based ticketing platform will enable commuters to pay with QR codes, digital wallets, bank cards and next-generation nol cards when it is rolled out in early 2027.

With the latest upgrade, RTA aims to position Nol as a comprehensive digital payment platform that supports the Dubai Cashless Strategy and the emirate’s broader ambition to become a global leader in smart mobility and the digital economy.

Recent enhancements include the Nol Student Package, developed in partnership with the International Student Identity Card (ISIC) Association, offering exclusive student discounts worldwide. RTA has also introduced specialised Nol Travel cards for tourists and residents, while expanding the card’s use to pay for e-scooter and other soft mobility services, strengthening first- and last-mile connectivity across Dubai’s transport network.

RTA said the overhaul extends well beyond commuting. Once completed, the new generation of Nol cards will function much like bank cards, allowing customers to make purchases through digital channels and at retail outlets across the UAE, significantly expanding the card’s role as an everyday payment solution.

The second phase will launch a new generation of Nol cards built on advanced global payment technologies. These cards will be digitally linked to customer accounts, making them easier to manage while ensuring compatibility with banking payment systems.

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