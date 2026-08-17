CBD said it has become the first bank in the UAE to introduce the capability, following its approval by the Central Bank of the UAE to operate as a Third-Party Provider under the country’s Open Finance Initiative.

Vladislavs Mironovs, Chief Digital Officer at CBD, said: “This approval allows us to extend the capabilities of the CBD mobile app beyond our own ecosystem. We are building a platform where customers can access and manage accounts across banks securely, with additional Open Finance services to follow later this year.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.