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CBD app lets customers make payments from accounts held with other banks

Customers can view balances and initiate payments from eligible accounts held elsewhere

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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CBD app lets customers make payments from accounts held with other banks
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Dubai: Commercial Bank of Dubai customers can now initiate payments from eligible accounts held with other banks directly through the CBD mobile app, bringing multiple banking relationships into a single app experience.

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CBD said it has become the first bank in the UAE to introduce the capability, following its approval by the Central Bank of the UAE to operate as a Third-Party Provider under the country’s Open Finance Initiative.

The bank had activated Open Finance in a live environment in December 2025 and said the latest development expands the services available through its mobile app.

Payments from other accounts

Customers will be able to view balances held with other banks and initiate payments directly from those accounts through the CBD app.

The service is designed to give customers visibility across their eligible accounts while allowing them to manage payments involving other banks through one platform.

Additional Open Finance services are planned later this year, according to CBD.

Securing Third-Party Provider approval is a significant step in our Open Finance strategy. It enables us to enhance how customers manage their financial services while supporting the UAE’s digital transformation agenda.
Dr. Bernd van Linder, Chief Executive Officer of CBD

More services planned

The approval allows CBD to extend the capabilities of its mobile app beyond accounts and services held within the bank itself.

Vladislavs Mironovs, Chief Digital Officer at CBD, said: “This approval allows us to extend the capabilities of the CBD mobile app beyond our own ecosystem. We are building a platform where customers can access and manage accounts across banks securely, with additional Open Finance services to follow later this year.”

The UAE’s Open Finance framework enables secure, consent-based data sharing between licensed participants, with CBD’s latest service allowing customers to use that framework to access and initiate payments from eligible accounts held with other banks.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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