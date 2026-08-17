Customers can view balances and initiate payments from eligible accounts held elsewhere
Dubai: Commercial Bank of Dubai customers can now initiate payments from eligible accounts held with other banks directly through the CBD mobile app, bringing multiple banking relationships into a single app experience.
CBD said it has become the first bank in the UAE to introduce the capability, following its approval by the Central Bank of the UAE to operate as a Third-Party Provider under the country’s Open Finance Initiative.
The bank had activated Open Finance in a live environment in December 2025 and said the latest development expands the services available through its mobile app.
Customers will be able to view balances held with other banks and initiate payments directly from those accounts through the CBD app.
The service is designed to give customers visibility across their eligible accounts while allowing them to manage payments involving other banks through one platform.
Additional Open Finance services are planned later this year, according to CBD.
Securing Third-Party Provider approval is a significant step in our Open Finance strategy. It enables us to enhance how customers manage their financial services while supporting the UAE’s digital transformation agenda.Dr. Bernd van Linder, Chief Executive Officer of CBD
The approval allows CBD to extend the capabilities of its mobile app beyond accounts and services held within the bank itself.
Vladislavs Mironovs, Chief Digital Officer at CBD, said: “This approval allows us to extend the capabilities of the CBD mobile app beyond our own ecosystem. We are building a platform where customers can access and manage accounts across banks securely, with additional Open Finance services to follow later this year.”
The UAE’s Open Finance framework enables secure, consent-based data sharing between licensed participants, with CBD’s latest service allowing customers to use that framework to access and initiate payments from eligible accounts held with other banks.