Visa has tested its first live international transaction in Syria with local partners
Damascus: Visa has tested its first live international card transaction in Syria, in a move that could pave the way for international visitors to use Visa cards in the country and marks a significant step in Syria’s efforts to reconnect with the global financial system.
The payments company conducted the test in cooperation with Fransabank Lebanon, acting as the acquiring financial institution, and Paymera.
Visa said the successful transaction marks the beginning of efforts to expand digital payment capabilities in Syria and provide international visitors with a familiar, secure and convenient way to pay.
The announcement, however, relates to the successful test and plans to enable international Visa card use; it does not state that all Visa cards are already accepted across Syria.
Visa said the test represents an important milestone for Syria’s financial services sector.
Mohammed Safwat Raslan, Governor of the Central Bank of Syria, said modernising the country's payments ecosystem and increasing its integration with international payment systems was an important part of upgrading its financial infrastructure.
“Today’s test paves the way for international card acceptance in Syria and represents a practical milestone in expanding payment options and facilitating transactions for international visitors,” Raslan said.
He added that strong compliance, risk management and operational controls would remain essential as the system develops.
“We look forward to further expanding secure and efficient payment solutions that facilitate commerce and tourism and improve the payment experience in Syria,” he said.
Visa said the latest test builds on work that began under a strategic roadmap announced in December 2025 with the Central Bank of Syria and other financial institutions.
Leila Serhan, Visa’s Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for the North Africa, Levant and Pakistan region, said the company had spent several months supporting the reintroduction of digital payments in Syria.
“At Visa, our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payments network,” she said.
Serhan said the company had been working with partners and stakeholders to lay the foundations for a more connected digital economy while operating within applicable legal, regulatory and compliance requirements.
“We are excited to have successfully tested live transactions today as we plan to enable international visitors to use their Visa cards while in Syria,” she said.
“This is an important milestone in the development of Syria’s payments ecosystem.”
The payments development comes as Syria moves towards greater reintegration with the international financial and economic system.
The material supplied with the announcement says Syria authorised banks in May to work with Visa and Mastercard as part of efforts to reconnect with the global economy. It also notes that the US removed Syria from its state sponsors of terrorism list on Monday, following a 45-day congressional review period.
The removal followed the US administration’s decision to deepen engagement with Syria’s new government.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the move recognised actions and commitments by the Syrian government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa to distance Syria from international terrorism.
The change is significant for financial institutions because the designation had been a major legal and compliance concern for banks and investors considering business with Syria.
The Visa test is part of a broader effort to rebuild Syria’s connection to international payment networks.
Nadim Moujaes, CEO of Fransabank Group subsidiary, said the company viewed the development as the first step in a wider effort to restore international card acceptance.
“For Fransabank, a pioneering leader in this domain, this constitutes the first step in a larger path and represents a carefully governed vision towards enabling international card acceptance in Syria,” he said.
He added that the bank was committed to operating within the approved framework while maintaining governance, compliance and operational standards.
Paymera CEO Michel Kattouah said the return of international card acceptance was an important part of Syria’s digital transformation.
“As one of the enablers of this milestone, Paymera is pleased to collaborate with Visa, Fransabank Lebanon and other ecosystem partners to help connect visitors and businesses to secure digital payment capabilities,” he said.
Visa's longer-term plan for Syria goes beyond international card acceptance.
Under its December 2025 roadmap, the company said it would work with licensed financial institutions on payment cards and digital wallets using technologies including EMV chip and tokenisation.
It also planned to support merchants through its Visa Acceptance Platform, including lower-cost payment options such as Tap to Phone and QR codes.
Visa said these tools could help smaller businesses participate in the digital economy, while it also plans programmes focused on capacity building, local talent and supporting entrepreneurs developing payment solutions.