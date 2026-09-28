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Kuwait launches centralised wage payment system to protect private sector workers

New platform enables regulators to track salary payments and flag non compliance early

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Central Bank of Kuwait unveils KWPS, a digital wage protection system to monitor private sector salaries, enhance workers’ rights and improve payment efficiency.
Central Bank of Kuwait unveils KWPS, a digital wage protection system to monitor private sector salaries, enhance workers’ rights and improve payment efficiency.
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Dubai: Kuwait’s Central Bank has launched a centralised wage payment system for private sector workers, giving regulators greater oversight of salary transfers and helping ensure employees are paid accurately and on time.

The Kuwait Wage Protection and Payment System (KWPS) will facilitate the transfer of private sector salaries through local banks while improving the speed, efficiency and transparency of payments, the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) said in a statement.

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The platform is designed to strengthen protection of workers’ rights by allowing regulatory authorities to monitor and verify salary payments and identify potential cases of non compliance at an early stage.

The CBK said the system would also support Kuwait’s push towards greater financial inclusion and digital transformation, while strengthening governance and compliance and improving the efficiency of the country’s labour market regulatory framework.

KWPS was developed in line with international best practices and payment system standards and complies with ISO 20022, the global standard for exchanging financial messages.

The platform is the third system introduced under the second phase of Kuwait’s National Payments System project, part of efforts by the central bank to build a more advanced, efficient and reliable national payments infrastructure.

Its launch follows the introduction of the Kuwait Automated Clearing System (KACH) in January 2026 and the Kuwait Dispute Management System (KDMS) in February.

The latest rollout further expands Kuwait’s digital payments infrastructure as authorities seek to modernise financial transactions, strengthen regulatory oversight and improve transparency in salary payments across the private sector.

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