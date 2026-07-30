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Kuwait launches digital labour violations reporting service on Sahel app

"Report to Us" service enables workers to report labour law violations

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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A new digital service "Report to Us", has been launched through the government's unified Sahel app, allowing workers to report suspected violations of labour laws.
A new digital service "Report to Us", has been launched through the government's unified Sahel app, allowing workers to report suspected violations of labour laws.
Arab Times

Dubai: Kuwait's Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) has launched a new digital service, "Report to Us", through the government's unified Sahel application, allowing workers and employees to report suspected violations of labour laws directly via their smartphones as part of efforts to strengthen workplace protections and improve regulatory compliance.

The authority said the service is designed to support a safe, fair and transparent working environment by enabling users to submit reports on labour law breaches, reinforcing oversight while safeguarding workers' rights. It added that the initiative forms part of Kuwait's broader drive to digitise public services and make government transactions more accessible and efficient through the Sahel platform.

The launch follows a series of digital labour initiatives introduced by PAM through Sahel, including online grievance services and electronic work permit procedures, reflecting Kuwait's wider strategy to modernise labour administration, improve service delivery and promote greater accountability in the workplace.

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Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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