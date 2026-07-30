"Report to Us" service enables workers to report labour law violations
Dubai: Kuwait's Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) has launched a new digital service, "Report to Us", through the government's unified Sahel application, allowing workers and employees to report suspected violations of labour laws directly via their smartphones as part of efforts to strengthen workplace protections and improve regulatory compliance.
The authority said the service is designed to support a safe, fair and transparent working environment by enabling users to submit reports on labour law breaches, reinforcing oversight while safeguarding workers' rights. It added that the initiative forms part of Kuwait's broader drive to digitise public services and make government transactions more accessible and efficient through the Sahel platform.
The launch follows a series of digital labour initiatives introduced by PAM through Sahel, including online grievance services and electronic work permit procedures, reflecting Kuwait's wider strategy to modernise labour administration, improve service delivery and promote greater accountability in the workplace.