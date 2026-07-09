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Workers in Dubai can now file employment complaints through DubaiNow

Employees can report wage, accommodation and workplace safety complaints online

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
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The service enables employees to file individual or collective complaints related to wages, working conditions.
The service enables employees to file individual or collective complaints related to wages, working conditions.
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Dubai: Digital Dubai has announced a new feature on the DubaiNow app allowing private sector workers to submit complaints against their employers through the "Worker's Voice" service, developed by Dubai Police.

In a post on X, Digital Dubai said the service enables employees to file individual or collective complaints related to wages, working conditions, accommodation, or occupational health and safety requirements involving the companies or establishments where they work.

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The service is available through the DubaiNow app, the city's unified platform for individual government services, allowing workers to submit complaints digitally without visiting service centres.

DubaiNow is the first and only Dubai Government application that provides you access to more than 250 government and private sector services from over 35 entities.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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