Dubai residents can now settle multiple fines through a single app - here's how

New DubaiNow feature consolidates traffic, parking and Salik fines for easy payment
Dubai: Keeping track of different fines can be challenging, particularly when they are issued by multiple authorities. Whether it is a traffic ticket, parking violation or Salik fine, residents often need to check several websites or apps to see what they owe.
To simplify the process, the Digital Dubai has introduced the ‘pay all fines’ service on the DubaiNow app, allowing residents to view and settle eligible fines from various authorities in one place.
DubaiNow is the official smart application of the Dubai Government, providing access to more than 320 services from over 50 government and private-sector entities.
Through the app, residents and visitors can complete a wide range of transactions, including paying utility bills, managing residency-related services, topping up Salik accounts, renewing permits and much more.
The newly introduced 'pay all fines' feature adds another layer of convenience by bringing together eligible fines into a single platform.
The service allows users to view and pay outstanding fines through a single interface, eliminating the need to visit multiple government portals or service centres.
Rather than searching for fines issued by different authorities separately, residents can access a consolidated list of eligible fines linked to their Emirates ID and settle them in one transaction.
1. Download the DubaiNow app - The DubaiNow app is available for both iOS and Android devices.
2. Sign In or Create an account - New users can create an account by providing details such as: full name, date of birth, emirates ID number, nationality, mobile number and email address. Alternatively, users with a UAE Pass account can sign in instantly without creating a separate DubaiNow account.
3. Access the pay all fines service - Once logged in, open the app and select the Pay All Fines option from the home screen. The service will automatically display eligible fines linked to your Emirates ID. Users can view - the total number of outstanding fines, the type of each fine and the total amount due.
This may include traffic fines, parking violations, Salik-related penalties and other eligible government fines. There is no need to enter a vehicle registration number, as the information is linked to your Emirates ID.
4. Complete the payment - After reviewing the fines, proceed to payment using one of the available methods, including: Debit card, Credit card, Digital wallet services. Once the payment is successfully processed, a confirmation notification will appear within the app.
Residents can receive fines from different authorities, including traffic departments, municipalities and Salik. The Pay All Fines service makes managing these payments much easier by:
Bringing eligible fines together in one place.
Eliminating the need to visit multiple websites or apps.
Providing a clear overview of outstanding fines and the total amount due.
Helping residents keep track of payments more easily.
Avoid extra charges and delays
Paying fines on time can help residents avoid potential issues, such as:
Additional fees or penalties on unpaid fines.
Delays when renewing a vehicle registration.
Restrictions on certain government transactions.
Overlooking outstanding fines that may need to be settled.