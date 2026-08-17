Civic body releases footage of vehicles disposing of wastewater at unauthorised sites
Dubai: Dubai Municipality has cracked down on tankers caught disposing of wastewater at unauthorised locations, penalising several vehicles in a fresh drive to protect the emirate's public spaces and environment.
The municipality told Gulf News on Monday that multiple tankers were caught dumping wastewater outside designated sites.
Violating vehicles were impounded and fines were imposed on tanker operators.
The action was taken under Resolution No. (14) of 2015, which amends the schedule of violations and penalties related to public cleanliness in Dubai.
The law prohibits disposing of wastewater by any means in open spaces or at locations other than those designated by the competent authority.
Anyone found breaching the rule faces a fine of Dh100,000 per violation, along with seizure of the vehicle used in the offence.
To reinforce the message, the municipality has released footage showing several tankers being caught in the act and towed away by enforcement teams.
The visuals are part of a wider push to deter tanker operators from cutting corners while disposing of waste, particularly amid concerns over illegal dumping's impact on public health and the environment.
Resolution No. (14) of 2015 also covers related violations.
Any leakage of wastewater from buildings or septic tanks carries a Dh10,000 fine, while leakage or improper disposal of material from concrete-mixing trucks attracts a Dh50,000 penalty.
Improper disposal of used oils into the sewage network, cesspools or roads is fined at Dh3,000.
The municipality reiterated that it maintains a zero-tolerance approach towards violators, warning that enforcement drives will continue across the emirate to safeguard Dubai's public image as a clean, well-regulated global city.