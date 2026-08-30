Tanker struck by 'unknown projectile' in Strait of Hormuz: UKMTO warning

Fresh tanker incident adds to pattern of projectile attacks off Oman, near Khasab
An incident involving a crude oil tanker being struck by an unknown projectile while transiting inbound was reported in the Strait of Hormuz.
On 30 August 2026, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Operations Centre issued Warning 122-26 (Attack), reporting a late notification of the incident.
The vessel identity, flag, ownership, exact damage extent, and attribution (if any) have not been publicly detailed in the initial UKMTO warning.
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Key details from the official UKMTO Warning 122-26 regarding the incident at 2035 UTC on August 29, and posted late on Sunday, August 30, 2026:
Incident: A tanker was struck by an unknown projectile while transiting inbound into the Arabian Gulf.
Location: Approximately 12 nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman.
Report timing: Received as a time-late report (incident details linked to 29 August 2026, ~2053 UTC; warning issued 30 August 2026). Source: Military authorities.
Impact: No casualties reported. No environmental impact reported at this time.
Status: Authorities are investigating.
Advisory: Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO.
This is the latest in a series of reported projectile-related incidents affecting commercial shipping near the Omani side of the Strait of Hormuz/Musandam area in recent weeks and months.
Notable recent related reports include:
UKMTO Warning 121-26 (issued ~27 August 2026): A tanker struck by an unknown projectile near Khasab, Oman (reported ~25 August). A fire occurred and was extinguished. All crew safe; no environmental impact reported. Local authorities investigating. ukmto.org
Earlier incidents this month in the same general area (including engine-room strikes and near-misses) have been logged by UKMTO and maritime security analysts, contributing to ongoing elevated risk assessments for the southern/Omani corridor. shipandbunker.com
UKMTO continues to release regular warnings, advisory notes (including JMIC updates), and weekly overviews for the Voluntary Reporting Area. Shipping is repeatedly advised to exercise heightened caution, maintain vigilance, and report incidents or suspicious activity promptly.
Further updates may follow as investigations progress.
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Cargo ship struck by 'unknown projectile' off Oman
Tanker hit by 'unknown projectile' in Hormuz: UKMTO