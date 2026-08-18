Strait of Hormuz: Bulk carrier hit by unknown projectile, crew casualty reported

Crew injured as bulk carrier hit by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz
A bulk carrier was struck by an unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, according to a late report received by the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
The incident was reported to UKMTO by a third party and occurred on August 15 at around 2200 UTC. The impact damaged the vessel’s starboard side and resulted in a crew casualty.
There was no reported environmental impact, and authorities are investigating the incident.
UKMTO has advised vessels to transit the Strait of Hormuz with caution and report any suspicious activity.
In an earlier update, UKMTO said the vessel was conducting an outbound transit of the strategic waterway when it was struck. The impact damaged the engine room, and the remaining crew were being assisted by the Omani Coast Guard.
Further details about the casualty have not been released.
There was no reported environmental impact, UKMTO said. Authorities are investigating the incident.
UKMTO has advised vessels to transit the Strait of Hormuz with caution and report any suspicious activity.
The latest incident comes as shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains at depressed levels. MarineTraffic data showed at least three commercial vessels had passed through the waterway in the previous 24 hours on Monday.
The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman at the entrance to the Arabian Gulf, normally carries about one-fifth of global crude oil shipments. Traffic has fallen significantly since fighting began in late February, disrupting a key route for global energy supplies.
Amid the continued disruption, US President Donald Trump posted an image on social media showing the Strait of Hormuz labelled “New US Territory”.
The map circles the strategic waterway and displays the words “New US Territory” over the area.
The post came a day after Trump said declaring the strait a US territory was a “great idea”.
“I mean we control it,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked what he meant when he said he would soon declare the strait US territory.
“We control it with the blockade, and I like the idea of declaring it a territory,” he added.
As US signals it wants greater control over the waterway, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf outlined conditions he said the US must meet before the Strait of Hormuz can reopen.
Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) cited the demands as:
Lifting the US blockade on Iranian ports
Releasing Iran’s frozen assets
Lifting sanctions on Iranian oil
Ending all military threats and operations
Ghalibaf also called on the US to implement other terms agreed under a memorandum of understanding reached between the two countries in June.
The agreement was aimed at stopping hostilities and paving the way for a final deal to end the war within 60 days. That deadline expired on Monday, with unresolved issues including Iran’s nuclear programme still on the table.
The latest vessel incident comes amid the wider standoff over the strategic waterway, with Tehran and Washington remaining at odds over the conditions for its reopening.