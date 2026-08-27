Tanker struck by mystery projectile in Strait of Hormuz — fire out, crew safe as attacks continue

Crew escape harm after tanker fire in Hormuz amid rising risks to southern transit
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) issued Warning 121-26 (Attack) on 27 August 2026, reporting an incident in the Strait of Hormuz near Khasab, Oman.
The UKMTO post and warning were released ~00:54 UTC on 27 August and rapidly shared by maritime security accounts (e.g., Information Fusion Centre).
No further official UKMTO updates, vessel identity confirmation, casualty revisions, or attribution (e.g., specific actor or weapon type) have been released at the time of this report as investigations by local authorities continue.
Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply
Broader traffic and threat levels in the region remain elevated due to the pattern of incidents since earlier in 2026.
Key details from the official notice:
Report Date/Time: 25 August 2026 at 1730 UTC
Issue Date: 27 August 2026
Source: Local authorities
A tanker was hit by an unknown projectile, causing a fire on the vessel.
The fire has since been extinguished.
All crew are reported safe and accounted for.
No environmental impact has been reported.
Authorities are investigating.
Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO.
The accompanying map highlights the location near Khasab, Oman, at the strategic entrance to the Strait of Hormuz (southern/Omani corridor side).
This occurs amid the ongoing 2026 Strait of Hormuz crisis, which has seen repeated strikes on commercial vessels (primarily by unknown projectiles, often linked in reporting to Iranian or proxy activity targeting southern transit routes).
Similar recent events include:
UKMTO Warning 120-26 (around 24 August): An oil tanker (identified in open-source analysis as the Liberia-flagged Aframax Metro Venetian) struck by an unknown projectile ~9 nm northeast of Ash Shishah, Oman, while outbound with jet fuel. Engine-room damage disabled it temporarily; crew safe, no pollution; vessel later proceeded to Fujairah under its own power.
Earlier August incidents involved fatalities (e.g., chief engineer killed on bulk carrier Minoan Dignity on/around 17-18 August) and multiple tanker/bulk carrier strikes concentrated along the Omani-side corridor.
Open-source posts and analyses note patterns of targeting vessels in the US-backed southern transit lane, with commercial ships frequently affected.
No specific vessel name, flag, or cargo details appear in the UKMTO 121-26 notice itself.
Some early X commentary has suggested a possible Kuwaiti tanker identification, but this remains unconfirmed by official sources.
Advisory remains in effect:
Commercial vessels should exercise heightened caution when transiting the Strait of Hormuz, maintain vigilance, and report suspicious activity promptly to UKMTO. As the situation develops, industry officials are urged to monitor official UKMTO channels and JMIC advisories for further updates.