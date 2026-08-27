Tanker struck by mystery projectile in Strait of Hormuz — fire out, crew safe as attacks continue

UKMTO Warning 120-26 (around 24 August): An oil tanker (identified in open-source analysis as the Liberia-flagged Aframax Metro Venetian) struck by an unknown projectile ~9 nm northeast of Ash Shishah, Oman, while outbound with jet fuel. Engine-room damage disabled it temporarily; crew safe, no pollution; vessel later proceeded to Fujairah under its own power.