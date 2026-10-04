Strait of Hormuz crisis: Tanker struck near Oman as shipping traffic plunges

Strait of Hormuz sees elevated maritime threats after vessel strike
A crude oil tanker was struck by an unknown projectile about 4 nautical miles east of Oman, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.
The vessel was hit on its port side. All crew were reported safe, with no environmental impact reported. Authorities are investigating and vessels have been advised to transit with caution.
The incident comes as commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains significantly below pre-conflict levels. AIS data indicates vessel traffic is around 75% lower, while tankers continue to account for most observed movements.
UKMTO said commercial vessels continue to face an elevated threat, particularly along the southern Omani route.
Since July 6, 31 of 48 projectile strike incidents reported to UKMTO have occurred along the southern Omani route. The agency said 25 incidents during the same period involved damage to engine rooms, highlighting the vulnerability of vessels’ propulsion and manoeuvrability systems.
UKMTO said some incidents may not have been reported or independently verified.
Separately, five Indian nationals aboard the Kuwait-flagged tanker MT Kazimah III were safely brought ashore after the vessel was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
The Indian Embassy in Oman said it coordinated the rescue with Omani authorities and thanked them for their assistance.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs has said more than 4,500 Indian seafarers are aboard commercial vessels operating in the region.
UKMTO said no diplomatic resolution has been reached and the regional maritime threat remains elevated.
The Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) rates the threat level in the Strait of Hormuz as severe, citing the high likelihood of hostile action, continued navigation interference and potential mining activity.
The Gulf of Oman is rated moderate, with electronic interference and enforcement activity reported, while the Arabian Gulf remains at a moderate threat level.