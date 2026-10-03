Indian Embassy says Omani authorities helped bring all five crew members safely ashore
Dubai: Five Indian nationals were brought safely ashore with assistance from Omani authorities after a Kuwait-flagged tanker was struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Indian Embassy in Oman.
The embassy confirmed on Friday that it had coordinated efforts to assist the crew members aboard the MT Kazimah III, working with authorities in Oman to ensure their safe evacuation.
“All 5 Indian nationals have been shifted ashore safely,” the embassy posted on X.
No details were immediately provided on where the projectile originated or the extent of damage sustained by the tanker.
The incident comes while Indian authorities continue to track the safety of thousands of Indian seafarers working aboard commercial ships across the Gulf during a period of heightened regional security risks.
Earlier this week, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that more than 4,500 Indian seafarers were serving aboard commercial vessels operating in the region.
He also cited about 163 Indian crew members aboard six Indian-flagged ships and six foreign-flagged vessels carrying cargo bound for India.
India’s shipping ministry is coordinating with diplomatic missions and local authorities to follow vessel movements and provide assistance where required.