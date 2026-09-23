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Indian seafarer killed as MV Cape Dao torpedoed near Strait of Hormuz; Embassy, union demands accountability

Death of Indian sailor in Strait of Hormuz attack sparks demands for safe passage

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Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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Indian seafarer killed as MV Cape Dao torpedoed near Strait of Hormuz; Embassy, union demands accountability
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One Indian national was killed after the vessel MV Cape Dao was attacked while en route to India, the Indian Embassy in Oman confirmed on Wednesday.

The Embassy of India in Muscat said: "We are closely monitoring the attack on MV Cape Dao today while transiting toward India, and are in close coordination with Omani authorities regarding the safety of all crew on board, including 19 Indian nationals. We are deeply saddened by the loss of one Indian national in this attack. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The Mission is coordinating with the RPSL and is in touch with the family of the deceased."

The Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI), in a post on X, identified the deceased as Suraj Yadav, a wiper from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the FSUI, the vessel was hit by two torpedoes.

It added that the attack had put civilian seafarers at risk in and around the Strait of Hormuz and called for immediate accountability, safe passage and justice for Yadav. “Assurances mean nothing. Innocent civilian seafarers are being slaughtered in and around Hormuz,” the FSUI said.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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