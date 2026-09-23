Death of Indian sailor in Strait of Hormuz attack sparks demands for safe passage
One Indian national was killed after the vessel MV Cape Dao was attacked while en route to India, the Indian Embassy in Oman confirmed on Wednesday.
The Embassy of India in Muscat said: "We are closely monitoring the attack on MV Cape Dao today while transiting toward India, and are in close coordination with Omani authorities regarding the safety of all crew on board, including 19 Indian nationals. We are deeply saddened by the loss of one Indian national in this attack. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The Mission is coordinating with the RPSL and is in touch with the family of the deceased."
The Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI), in a post on X, identified the deceased as Suraj Yadav, a wiper from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh.
According to the FSUI, the vessel was hit by two torpedoes.
It added that the attack had put civilian seafarers at risk in and around the Strait of Hormuz and called for immediate accountability, safe passage and justice for Yadav. “Assurances mean nothing. Innocent civilian seafarers are being slaughtered in and around Hormuz,” the FSUI said.