Philippines investigates deployment of crew in Strait of Hormuz

Manila examines whether shipowner, manning agency followed safety rules after attack
Dubai: The Philippines is investigating whether regulations governing the deployment of Filipino seafarers to high-risk areas were followed after a deadly attack on a crude oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.
The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has noted that it is examining the deployment of the Filipino crew aboard the Saudi-flagged MV Sidr, which was attacked on August 31, killing two Filipino seafarers.
14 Filipino crew members who survived the attack have since safely returned to the Philippines, arriving at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on September 8.
The survivors have been received by officials from the DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) following their repatriation.
DMW secretary Hans Cacdac has revealed that the department is investigating whether the shipowner and licensed manning agency complied with regulations covering the deployment of Filipino seafarers in high-risk and warlike areas.
The review will examine whether the crew has been provided safe transit, whether measures were taken to avoid high-risk areas, and whether Filipino seafarers were given the right to refuse to sail.
Authorities will also check whether the required risk assessments have been submitted before deployment and whether adequate safety and security measures were in place on board the vessel.
“We are providing, upon the full directive of the president, all necessary assistance,” said Cacdac during a press briefing.
The investigation has come as Philippine authorities continue to assess risks facing Filipino seafarers working aboard vessels operating through strategically important but increasingly volatile maritime routes.
The safe return of the 14 survivors has been made possible through cooperation between the Philippine Embassy and Migrant Workers Office in Oman, the Philippine Consulate General and Migrant Workers Office in Dubai, the shipowner, and the government of Oman.
Moreover, the DMW has been facilitating the repatriation of the remains of the two Filipino seafarers who died in the attack.
Cacdac has assured that the returning workers would receive the assistance and benefits available under government programmes.
“The president orders that we ensure that we give you full support. What is important now is that you are safe and have returned to your families. You can be assured that the benefits provided under the programs of DMW and OWWA will be granted to you,” stated Cacdac in Filipino.
Additionally, the Philippines is monitoring four vessels in the Black Sea carrying a total of 82 Filipino seafarers.
The 26 Filipino crew members aboard MV Gingo have safely disembarked in Odesa, Ukraine, while the 23 Filipino crew members of MV Nostos have been transferred to a safer location in Turkiye.
MV Siren, carrying 21 Filipino seafarers, is currently in a safe port, while MV Chara, with 12 Filipino seafarers on board, is en route to Samsun, Turkiye.
The DMW has shared that all 82 Filipino seafarers are safe.
Meanwhile, the DMW has reiterated its directive prohibiting the deployment of Filipino seafarers on vessels navigating the Northern Black Sea, which has been classified as an area of full-scale international armed conflict.
The department has also been coordinating with the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs and Department of National Defense to assess the security situation in the Strait of Hormuz.
The department has stressed that it will continue to provide assistance to Filipino seafarers affected by maritime incidents and monitor the security situation in both the Middle East and Black Sea.