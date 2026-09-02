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Two Filipino sailors killed after Saudi tanker incident in Strait of Hormuz

Bahri says deaths followed incident involving tanker Sidr during August 31 transit

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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(Photo by AFP) /
(Photo by AFP) /
AFP

Dubai: Two Filipino sailors have died following an incident involving a vessel operated by Saudi Arabia’s national shipping company Bahri while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz on August 31, the company said.

Bahri said the two crew members died as a result of the incident involving the Saudi-flagged very large crude carrier Sidr. The company had earlier said it was investigating the incident and assessing its impact.

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Shipping intelligence firms reported that Sidr was struck by unknown projectiles about 16.6 nautical miles northeast of Khasab, Oman, late on Monday as it was sailing out of the Strait of Hormuz.

The incident comes amid heightened risks to commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz. The International Maritime Organisation had recorded 70 confirmed maritime incidents and 19 seafarer deaths in the region as of August 26, before the latest attack.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy corridors and carried about a fifth of global oil supplies before the conflict sharply disrupted shipping through the waterway.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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