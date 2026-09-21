Trump says he is 'open' to meeting Pezeshkian as Houthis escalate attacks on Saudi Arabia
The US-Iran conflict is entering another tense phase as President Donald Trump says he is "open" to meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the UN General Assembly in New York, while Iran maintains that it will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until its conditions are met.
Meanwhile, the Houthis' growing presence along Yemen's Red Sea coast has increased concerns over the security of shipping through the waterway.
For UAE residents, the immediate impact remains concentrated on regional flights, shipping and energy markets, with UAE airports operating but some services to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait disrupted.
Following are the latest updates for UAE residents:
US President Donald Trump said he would be open to meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the UN General Assembly in New York this week. Pezeshkian is expected to attend the General Assembly, while Trump is scheduled to address world leaders on Tuesday.
UAE flights: Flight operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi (AUH) were operating normally.
UAE travellers continued to face disruption on some regional routes, with Air Arabia and flydubai cancelling services to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait.
Travel advice: UAE travellers to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain or Kuwait should confirm status directly with airlines before leaving for the airport.
Oil prices: Oil prices edged lower in early Asian trading on Monday (Sept. 21), but remained at historically elevated levels as markets balanced signs of recovering Saudi supplies against continuing disruption around the Strait of Hormuz. A snapshot from OilPrice.com at 10am Tokyo time showed WTI at $99.22, down $1.08, or 1.08% Brent crude at $103.00, down $0.92, Murban crude at $117.90, down $3.47.
Yemen's Houthis, backed by Iran, claimed responsibility for missile and drone attacks against what they described as "sensitive" targets in Riyadh and an Aramco facility in Yanbu. Saudi authorities said their air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched towards Riyadh. The Saudis also said attacks targeting Bisha, Taif, Farasan and Yanbu were thwarted.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until its conditions are met.
He said Iran would continue both military action and negotiations, portraying diplomacy as a way to consolidate what Tehran describes as gains from the conflict.
US Central Command has said more than 1 billion barrels of crude oil have transited Hormuz with US support over the past two months. Iran has rejected the claim, with Iranian officials disputing the US description of the situation and maintaining that Tehran retains control over the waterway.
Iranian security official Mohsen Rezaei said Tehran had conveyed seven conditions to Washington for resuming negotiations. The full list has not been publicly released.
Rezaei has separately identified three demands: An end to fighting on all fronts, the release of frozen Iranian assets, an end to the US naval blockade.
Qatar and other mediators have been involved in communications between Tehran and Washington, with Iran awaiting a US response.
Amid a renewed US military buildup in the region and Trump's warnings, Iran's military leadership has warned that any renewed US attack would trigger retaliation against American bases and interests in the Middle East.
Iranian officials have also warned that regional countries supporting a renewed US attack could be regarded as parties to the conflict.
Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah airports remain operational, but selected regional services continue to be cancelled or rescheduled. Recent UAE flight updates show disruptions particularly involving Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait.
Travellers should not assume that an airport being operational means every individual flight is operating.
Important: Individual flight status can change after publication. Passengers should check directly with their airline immediately before travelling to the airport.
Trump–Pezeshkian potential meeting, diplomacy, threats
Trump said he is “open” to meeting Pezeshkian in New York; Iran conveyed seven conditions via Qatar — including an end to fighting, release of frozen assets and an end to the US naval blockade — and warned any renewed US strike would trigger retaliation.
Houthi escalation: The Houthis claimed missile and drone attacks on “sensitive” sites in Riyadh and Aramco facilities in Yanbu; Saudi air defences intercepted a ballistic missile over Riyadh — the first such alert since July — and said attempts on Bish, Taif, Farasan and Yanbu were thwarted, with no immediate casualties reported.
Strait of Hormuz: Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the strait would stay closed until Tehran’s conditions were met; US Central Command claimed over 1 billion barrels of crude transited with US support in two months, a claim Iran rejected.newsinfo.
Bab Al Mandab: Houthi control and activity around the Red Sea chokepoint could create additional risks for commercial shipping between Asia, the Middle East and Europe.
Travel challenges: For most UAE residents, the immediate issue remains travel rather than a disruption to normal daily life. UAE airports continue to operate, but regional flight schedules can change quickly.
If you are flying to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain or Kuwait, check your airline's live flight status before leaving home.
Regional fallout: The GCC, Muslim World League, UN and several Arab states condemned targeting civilians; Yemen, Kuwait, Egypt, Bahrain, Lebanon and Jordan expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia.
Economic impact: Iran’s GDP has fallen more than 10% amid the wider Middle East war, underscoring the conflict’s toll on the regional economy.
The bigger regional risks remain the Strait of Hormuz, Bab Al Mandab, Saudi energy infrastructure and the possibility of further US-Iran escalation.
At the same time, Trump's openness to meeting Pezeshkian means diplomacy remains an active channel alongside the military confrontation.