Trump–Pezeshkian potential meeting, diplomacy, threats Trump said he is “open” to meeting Pezeshkian in New York; Iran conveyed seven conditions via Qatar — including an end to fighting, release of frozen assets and an end to the US naval blockade — and warned any renewed US strike would trigger retaliation.

Houthi escalation: The Houthis claimed missile and drone attacks on “sensitive” sites in Riyadh and Aramco facilities in Yanbu; Saudi air defences intercepted a ballistic missile over Riyadh — the first such alert since July — and said attempts on Bish, Taif, Farasan and Yanbu were thwarted, with no immediate casualties reported.

Strait of Hormuz: Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the strait would stay closed until Tehran’s conditions were met; US Central Command claimed over 1 billion barrels of crude transited with US support in two months, a claim Iran rejected.newsinfo.

Bab Al Mandab: Houthi control and activity around the Red Sea chokepoint could create additional risks for commercial shipping between Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Travel challenges: For most UAE residents, the immediate issue remains travel rather than a disruption to normal daily life. UAE airports continue to operate, but regional flight schedules can change quickly. If you are flying to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain or Kuwait, check your airline's live flight status before leaving home.

Regional fallout: The GCC, Muslim World League, UN and several Arab states condemned targeting civilians; Yemen, Kuwait, Egypt, Bahrain, Lebanon and Jordan expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia.