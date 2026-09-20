Iran sends US 7 conditions for talks, awaits Trump response

Dubai: Dubai: Iran has conveyed seven conditions to Washington for the start of negotiations, its top security official said on Saturday, opening a potential diplomatic path even as President Donald Trump weighs whether to resume major attacks on Tehran.

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, did not disclose all seven conditions l, according to the reports. Separately, he has identified three demands for ending the war — an end to fighting on all fronts, the release of frozen Iranian assets and an end to the US naval blockade.

However, Rezaei separately identified three demands for ending the war: An end to fighting “on all fronts”, the release of frozen Iranian assets and an end to the US naval blockade.

Three demands identified : Rezaei has separately named an end to the war on all fronts, release of frozen Iranian funds and an end to the US naval blockade.

The memorandum, signed in June following Pakistan-hosted talks, was intended to halt the fighting and open the way for a broader agreement. Both sides subsequently accused each other of violations, and it expired in August without producing a lasting settlement.

Trump told Axios on Thursday that he faced a “big decision” over whether to launch another major attack, while saying Iran remained in contact with Washington and wanted an agreement.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the visit would focus on bilateral relations and previous agreements between Iran and Pakistan. He said he was unaware of any specific US message or proposal that Naqvi would carry.

He said Tehran had changed its strategy towards Washington following the breakdown of the earlier memorandum and regarded the possibility of another US strike as a serious one.

Iran’s military planning is now increasingly focused on US naval assets stretching from the Gulf through the Gulf of Oman and into the Arabian Sea, according to Rezaei.

He also claimed Iran had recently tested an anti-ship missile near a US aircraft carrier or other American naval asset and said Tehran was better prepared to confront future US air attacks.

At the same time, he said Tehran was pursuing a strategy aimed at bringing the war to an end as quickly as possible.

Rezaei also said Iran had come within “a short step” of announcing an agreement with Oman over the Strait of Hormuz before the plan was shelved.

He said an agreement between Tehran and Muscat remained ready, although regional endorsement might be necessary before it could be announced.

Rezaei rejected US accusations that Tehran had violated the earlier memorandum by attacking an oil tanker in the strait, arguing that Iranian actions followed US attacks on Bandar Abbas and an Iranian surveillance platform.

Rezaei said US and Israeli military actions had already given Tehran grounds to leave the NPT, although no such decision had been made.

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