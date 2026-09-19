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Surgeon dies after cardiac arrest and collapse during operation

Hundreds attend funeral of hospital surgery chief in his home village in Kafr El Sheikh

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Surgeon dies after cardiac arrest and collapse during operation
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Cairo: An Egyptian surgeon has died 15 days after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest while performing an operation on a patient, prompting an outpouring of grief in Kafr El Sheikh governorate.

Dr Adel Abdelaziz Shaheen, head of the General Surgery Department at Al Obour Hospital, collapsed inside an operating room while carrying out a critical surgical procedure.

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Medical staff immediately attended to him and transferred him to intensive care, while his assistant took over the operation and completed it successfully, according to local reports.

Shaheen remained under medical care for 15 days, but his condition later deteriorated and he died on Friday.

Hundreds of residents, colleagues and healthcare workers joined his funeral procession in the village of Daqlat, where he was laid to rest in the family cemetery.

Mourners performed funeral prayers before accompanying his body to the burial site, as shock and grief spread through the village and the local medical community.

Egyptian media reported that his family said he had not been known to suffer from serious previous health complications before the cardiac arrest.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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