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Iraqi patient dies after eating kebab following surgery, hospital denies medication error

The 44-year-old suffers sudden deterioration after heavy kabab meal brought by family

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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He was conscious and in a stable condition after the operation and was transferred to the surgical ward for recovery. The surgeon instructed the patient to consume only liquids and very light meals during the initial post-operative period.
He was conscious and in a stable condition after the operation and was transferred to the surgical ward for recovery. The surgeon instructed the patient to consume only liquids and very light meals during the initial post-operative period.
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Dubai: A 44-year-old patient died at Tuz Khurmatu General Hospital in Iraq’s Salahuddin province after his condition deteriorated suddenly following a heavy meal shortly after surgery, prompting the hospital to deny claims of a medication error.

The patient had been admitted with a condition requiring urgent surgery, which was completed successfully, the hospital administration said, according to local media reports.

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He was conscious and in a stable condition after the operation and was transferred to the surgical ward for recovery. The surgeon instructed the patient to consume only liquids and very light meals during the initial post-operative period, the hospital said.

However, relatives later brought him a kebab meal from a local restaurant, of which he ate a large quantity, according to the hospital’s account.

The patient subsequently developed severe abdominal pain and vomiting before his vital signs deteriorated rapidly.

Surgical, anesthesia and resuscitation teams intervened in an attempt to save him, but he died despite their efforts.

The hospital said an initial assessment suggested the patient may have suffered a sudden heart attack. His body was transferred to the forensic medicine department in Kirkuk to determine the precise cause of death.

The incident prompted widespread discussion on Iraqi social media, including allegations that an incorrect dose of medication may have contributed to the death.

The hospital rejected those claims, saying all medical procedures and medications administered to the patient from admission until his death had been appropriate and in accordance with established protocols.

Authorities are awaiting the forensic examination to establish the definitive cause of death.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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